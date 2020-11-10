Wisconsin Dells School District will present i-Ready, ACT data in December

Wisconsin Dells school officials plan to review student testing data at its December meeting.

In his reports at the Nov. 9 school board meeting, District Administrator Terry Slack said the board will review the data from the elementary and middle school i-Ready tests to review literacy and math trends for last school year, along with ACT data from tests taken earlier this year, at next month’s meeting.

Normally, school officials share data from the Forward and ACT tests at its November meeting to measure student achievement in each subject and determine which goals to adjust for the future. The school recently received its data from the ACT, which was taken by students in February prior to the statewide shut down in March due to the pandemic, along with pre-ACT data, according to Slack and his reports.

Slack said ACT data has come in and been reviewed to a degree prior to the meeting and elementary staff have completed its i-Ready assessments, so the information will be further reviewed and available in December to share with the public. Forward testing was cancelled due to COVID-19, Slack said, so that information is not available to share this year; instead school officials will share i-Ready data.

Slack said he was excited to share and review the data with school board officials.