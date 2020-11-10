Wisconsin Dells School District will present i-Ready, ACT data in December

Wisconsin Dells school officials plan to review student testing data at its December meeting.
In his reports at the Nov. 9 school board meeting, District Administrator Terry Slack said the board will review the data from the elementary and middle school i-Ready tests to review literacy and math trends for last school year, along with ACT data from tests taken earlier this year, at next month’s meeting.
Normally, school officials share data from the Forward and ACT tests at its November meeting to measure student achievement in each subject and determine which goals to adjust for the future. The school recently received its data from the ACT, which was taken by students in February prior to the statewide shut down in March due to the pandemic, along with pre-ACT data, according to Slack and his reports.
Slack said ACT data has come in and been reviewed to a degree prior to the meeting and elementary staff have completed its i-Ready assessments, so the information will be further reviewed and available in December to share with the public. Forward testing was cancelled due to COVID-19, Slack said, so that information is not available to share this year; instead school officials will share i-Ready data.
Slack said he was excited to share and review the data with school board officials.
“Some of it’s going to look good, some of it not going to look good and I’m excited to have that conversation too because it’s an early signal to where we need to get better at,” he said.
Last year, Wisconsin Dells high school students averaged a score of 18.8 on the ACT, nearly a full point lower than the state average of 19.6, and ahead of only Adams-Friendship of 18.1 in area school performance.
Also in his reports, Slack gave an update on construction of the new athletic fields and greenhouse at the new high school, which are still being worked on. The pedestrian pathway of the baseball and softball fields is being installed and the greenhouse construction continues to advance with the super structure completed and maintenance staff and local contractors working on the elector, pluming and installation of the heating unit. All work will end the week of Nov. 13 for the fall, according to Slack’s report.
Slack said the greenhouse project is expected to have students beginning to use the building in mid-February 2021, its expected completion time.
He said high school administrators are creating a list of proposed dual enrollment classes for students to take in the 2021-22 school year for college credit classes and industry certification. Those options will also be presented at the December board meeting for review and potential action.
Adjusting sports contracts
The school board entered into closed session for about 49 minutes to discuss several items listed in the agenda, including contract fees to be paid in the event of a sports cancellation. When the board reconvened into open session, it unanimously approved its winter and spring sports contracts with language regarding the cancellation of a respective sports season should the seasons get cancelled due to COVID-19. Board member Bob McClyman was absent.
According to school officials, a head/assistant coach and advisor would receive 100% pay for 76%-100% of the season completed, 75% of pay for 51%-75% of the season completed, 50% pay for 26%-50% of the season completed, and 25% pay for 1%-25% of the season completed. The head/assistant coach and advisor would receive pay of 25% if the season is cancelled to recognize coaches for their off-season commitment and dedication to their respective programs.
The percent of a season would be measured by start date and end date of the regular season or activity.
Other business
Lake Delton staff was recognized for achieving National Blue Ribbon School status. Thirteen staff members were present at the meeting to receive individual plaques by Slack and School Board President Jennifer Gavinski.
The board approved to adjust its Fund 50 food service budget due to an accounting error. The budget was changed to add $90,000 from federal sources and local sources and a decrease of slightly over $50,000.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
