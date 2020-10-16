Wisconsin Dells School District will switch cleaning products after students report clothing damage

Wisconsin Dells School District will switch its disinfectant to clean frequently touched surfaces to kill the COVID-19 virus after reports of damage to students' clothing.

Buildings and Grounds Director Scott Walsh said the school district will switch from using Vital Oxide to a hydrogen peroxide based disinfectant product after reports from parents saying their childrens' clothing have been damaged from the product. He said the high school will switch products this week while the middle and elementary school will also discontinue the use of Vital Oxide.

Walsh said he received some complaints from the high school level about damaged clothing while some have also come at the elementary school level.

"It hasn't been a lot of complaints," Walsh said.

Walsh believed students would sit on the treated surface before it had dried, which might have damaged clothing. The disinfectant also could have affected certain fabrics or dyes in the clothing, he said.