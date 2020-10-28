Wisconsin Dells school tax rate projected to drop 6.75% in 2020-21 budget

Taxpayers will be on the hook for less money in the Wisconsin Dells School District's 2020-21 fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in equalized property values.

The school board unanimously approved to adopt its $43.9 million budget for the 2020-21 school year, setting its tax levy at $18.7 million at its Oct. 26 meeting. The tax levy will be 3.69% less than last year.

The mill rate will be $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of $0.55 from the rate the school board adopted in 2019. The change is a 6.75% decrease from the 2019-2020 mill rate the board approved last year. General fund expenditures are proposed to total $24.2 million, an over $1 million increase from the annual meeting.

A big factor in the projected decrease in the mill rate is the 3.28% increase in equalized property value. The school district is set to receive about $26,500 less in state aid than projected at the annual meeting, at $1.4 million. District Administrator Terry Slack said school officials predicted the mill rate $.04 higher at its annual meeting held earlier this year but the updated equalized value and third Friday count numbers brought the number down.