Wisconsin Dells school tax rate projected to drop 6.75% in 2020-21 budget

Taxpayers will be on the hook for less money in the Wisconsin Dells School District's 2020-21 fiscal year, mainly due to an increase in equalized property values.
The school board unanimously approved to adopt its $43.9 million budget for the 2020-21 school year, setting its tax levy at $18.7 million at its Oct. 26 meeting. The tax levy will be 3.69% less than last year.
The mill rate will be $7.63 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of $0.55 from the rate the school board adopted in 2019. The change is a 6.75% decrease from the 2019-2020 mill rate the board approved last year. General fund expenditures are proposed to total $24.2 million, an over $1 million increase from the annual meeting.
A big factor in the projected decrease in the mill rate is the 3.28% increase in equalized property value. The school district is set to receive about $26,500 less in state aid than projected at the annual meeting, at $1.4 million. District Administrator Terry Slack said school officials predicted the mill rate $.04 higher at its annual meeting held earlier this year but the updated equalized value and third Friday count numbers brought the number down.
School officials originally planned a deficit range of $907,028 to $1.4 million at its annual meeting, but was missing the third Friday count number and any state aid it could potentially receive since those numbers hadn’t been calculated yet.
With those numbers now factored in, the deficit has been reduced to $754,952, which does not include allocations of over $650,000 to cover the budget shortfall, according to an information packet from the school board meeting.
The school district’s third Friday count was at 1,720 students, about 14 less than predicted at the annual meeting, which also affects how much state aid schools will receive. Business Manager Deb Michel said the decline in students means the school district is eligible for $132,124 in declining enrollment exemption, when the current three-year average is lower than the school district’s prior three-year average.
Slack said the decline in enrollment is a trend happening statewide and in the nearby areas due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Baraboo School District reported its enrollment declined by 125 students at its October meeting, a 4.1% decrease from the prior year.
Despite the student decline in the 2020-21 school year, Slack said the district is seeing an improvement in its enrollment trends from three years ago which showed a deficit of over 100 students leaving the district. The school district reported last month it had a deficit of 35 students.
“We probably weathered this better than some districts and there is probably some that did better than what we did,” Slack said. “However, I think we are in a pretty good position that we weathered this storm for declining enrollment better than many (school districts).”
Slack said school officials talked about the possibility of a referendum on the November ballot to cover operating expenses before the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic's economic impact has tabled any talk of a referendum for the time being.
The possibility of an operating referendum will be explored at a later time this year, Slack said.
Other business
The school board approved to purchase a scoring table for the high school gymnasium at $14,364.78.
Baraboo News Republic reporter Susan Endres contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
