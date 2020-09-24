Wisconsin Dells' Spring Hill Elementary School reports three additional COVID-19 cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more people have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 at Spring Hill Elementary School in Wisconsin Dells.

According to the School District of Wisconsin Dells website, the district announced the Columbia County Health Department confirmed the cases of the individuals in separate letters dated Sept. 21 and Sept. 23. In the Sept. 21 letter, the date of the last attendance in school of the two diagnosed individuals was Sept. 15, while the Sept. 23 letter said the last attendance day of the third diagnosed individual was Sept. 18.

The additional positive tests comes one week after the school district reported two other people had tested positive for the virus at the same elementary school. The grade level affected by those positive tests had switched to a virtual only learning model for two weeks. Spring Hill Elementary School hosts grades pre-K through 5th grade.

The letters state the county health department has been in contact with the positive individuals and anyone who has been deemed a close contact, persons within six feet of them for more than 15 minutes. These students and staff are in home quarantine and will be allowed to return once they have met State of Wisconsin release criteria, the letters state.

District Administrator Terry Slack did not respond to a voicemail seeking comment Sept. 24.

