Wisconsin Dells' Upham Woods scheduled to complete $3 million facility in May

A new welcoming center and research facility at Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center in Wisconsin Dells is almost complete.

Associate Professor at UW-Madison and Upham Woods Director Justin Hougham said he's hoping for the facility to open sometime in May. The 8,000 square foot building will contain a reception area, two classrooms, a conference room and offices.

Hougham said it’s the first building constructed at Upham Woods since the 1970s. The $3 million building will connect to the current lodge in the main entrance of the campus.

“It’s a big deal for us to get a new space,” he said.

Hougham said the planning process for the new facility began four years ago with the help of a strategic plan identifying the need for improvements. The new space will provide more room for groups of people to spread out and get situated when arriving. The additional space will also provide more distinction between bus drop off sites and visitor parking lots, he said.

“It will make it smoother for people to arrive and leave and more comfortable when they are there,” Hougham said.