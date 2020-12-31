Wisconsin FFA awards new grant to Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells chapters

Unable to hold many of their usual fundraisers, 40 FFA chapters are getting a boost through a new grant from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.
Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells and Wonewoc-Center are among the recipients, each of which are receiving $500, according to a news release from the foundation.
Amanda Seichter, agri-science teacher and Pardeeville FFA advisor, said she appreciates the additional funding. Her chapter raises roughly $3,500 in a typical year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has only been able to raise about $2,000, not including the new grant, she said.
“I think it’s great that the foundation was able to secure funding and they’re offering this to chapters,” Seichter said. “There’s a lot of chapters in the state that, you know — we rely on annual fundraisers and things, and with events being shut down and us not being able to do it, it’s just nice to have a little bit of extra support.”
In most summers, members would work at the state and county fairs, host a breakfast and hold other fundraisers. This year they couldn’t, and fruit sales were also down because students couldn’t sell door-to-door, Seichter noted.
To help during a difficult year, the state FFA foundation partnered with the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters Association to launch the Wisconsin FFA Chapter Assistance Grant Program, distributing a total of $20,000 among 40 chapters, according to the release. Other sponsors include the Alliant Energy Foundation, Compeer Financial, Culver’s and Rural Mutual Insurance Company.
Seichter said she and her FFA officer team decided to use the grant to help members practice at home for this year’s competitions, which will likely be virtual. They plan to make kits and put together online resources that members can use from home.
The lack of face-to-face time with students has posed the biggest challenge to getting them involved in the club, Seichter said. Her FFA chapter — a group of about 35 students, which is also lower than usual — has adapted to COVID-19 restrictions by holding virtual monthly meetings and an outdoor activity in the fall. Other activities are limited to small groups, she said.
“We do a lot of word of mouth usually or talking to students at school, and so when not all the kids are there and I don’t see all the students, it makes it challenging,” she said.
“Schools are doing the best they can, and we’re trying to still come up with opportunities for students in any way we can still get them involved,” Seichter added. “... We appreciate all the support anyone can give at this time.”
Fave 5: Reporter Susan Endres shares her top stories of 2020
We reporters at Capital Newspapers have been asked to share our five favorite, most memorable or otherwise noteworthy stories from 2020, a year I think many of us would prefer to forget. As tempting as it was to choose only stories from the before (COVID) times, I compiled a list spanning the year that ranges from education in Baraboo and Portage to the local impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. This year has been nothing if not historic.
And yes, of course I chose more than five. I wouldn't be Susan Endres if I was decisive.
We've seen dramatic changes to our daily lives, but through it all, we continue to report on the important happenings in our community and hold the powerful to account.
Here's hoping for a better 2021.
Sauk and Columbia County residents struggle to make ends meet as they face barriers with unemployment amid shutdown.
News of a Baraboo child’s suicide mobilized the community, not just in efforts to find her before her death was known, but also to address men…
History will surely remember the coronavirus pandemic, but almost two dozen residents in Portage and Baraboo want to ensure that its effect on…
Despite a still unsolved murder this fall at Devil’s Lake State Park, local law enforcement authorities say the park remains “very safe.”
More teachers are moving from district to district than in the past, according to several area teachers and administrators. Some are strugglin…
A one-day pop-up shop at Portage High School offered cookies, chocolates and candy in exchange for acts of kindness in February.
Sans the usual hugs and visible smiles, students and their families arrived at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School nervous and excited about s…
