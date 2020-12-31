Wisconsin FFA awards new grant to Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells chapters

Unable to hold many of their usual fundraisers, 40 FFA chapters are getting a boost through a new grant from the Wisconsin FFA Foundation.

Pardeeville, Wisconsin Dells and Wonewoc-Center are among the recipients, each of which are receiving $500, according to a news release from the foundation.

Amanda Seichter, agri-science teacher and Pardeeville FFA advisor, said she appreciates the additional funding. Her chapter raises roughly $3,500 in a typical year, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, it has only been able to raise about $2,000, not including the new grant, she said.

“I think it’s great that the foundation was able to secure funding and they’re offering this to chapters,” Seichter said. “There’s a lot of chapters in the state that, you know — we rely on annual fundraisers and things, and with events being shut down and us not being able to do it, it’s just nice to have a little bit of extra support.”

In most summers, members would work at the state and county fairs, host a breakfast and hold other fundraisers. This year they couldn’t, and fruit sales were also down because students couldn’t sell door-to-door, Seichter noted.

