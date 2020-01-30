Wisconsin’s first lady visits Dodgeland to observe social-emotional learning

JUNEAU — Wisconsin First Lady Kathy Evers were among state and regional leaders who came to Dodgeland Elementary School Tuesday to learn about how social-emotional learning is done at the school.

Social-emotional curriculum is used to teach students about appropriate ways to handle behavior and friendships. It teaches them how to listen, manage their behavior, get along with peers, and focus on others.

Representatives from the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, the Department of Public Instruction Office of Student Services, the Department of Children and Family, and members of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation’s Transformation Council were part of the group visiting the school, Dodgeland Elementary Principal Jenny Huelsman said.

“The group came to observe the work we, a small, rural school district, are doing with social and emotional learning,” Huelsman said. “The vast majority of this work is possible because of the generous support of the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. The state is interested in learning more about this collective impact work. The students and staff were honored to share how we are working on supporting students’ SEL skill development.”