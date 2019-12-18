Youth apprenticeships on the rise in Horicon

HORICON – Youth apprenticeships were highlighted at the Horicon School Board meeting Monday night.
District Administrator Rich Appel introduced Joni DeRuyter of CESA 6 who is working with the school to examine the youth apprenticeship program. Appel said the district is looking to expand and create opportunities that will benefit students and local businesses, as well.
The Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship program integrates school-based and work-based learning. Participants continue taking high school or technical college courses while working as an apprentice at a participating area business.
DeRuyter comes to the school once a month to communicate with students in the program and does on-site visits to their place of employment. Students receive paid on-the-job training while earning high school credit. They need to work 450 hours during the school year to earn a skills certificate of occupational proficiency from the state.
High school juniors and seniors who are on track for graduation, with a career goal and a positive attendance record, are eligible to apply. The program strives to develop strong academic, technical and employability skills in a student’s chosen career field.
Three students completed their youth apprenticeship in Horicon last year, and 11 students are in the program now.
“We’re hoping to grow off of that next year,” said DeRuyter.
Employment is diverse. Horicon High School Youth Apprenticeship partners for the current school year include Marshland Pharmacy, Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation, Kwik Trip, LeRoy Meats, Hardware Hank, Michael’s Dairy Farm, Sugar Breeze Dairy Goats, Mayville Engineering Company and Horicon Bank.
“Another neat thing with this is that for all of your youth apprenticeship students there’s a career and technical education incentive grant and the district can receive up to $1,000 for every student that’s in a youth apprenticeship,” she said.
Applications are accepted year-round at cesa6.smapply.io
In other board discussion, Appel gave an update on the school’s construction progress.
An orange metal covering was added to the new outside entrance this past week. Roughly 50% of the windows are on the project and the elementary gym is scheduled to be painted Jan. 6.
Those interested in seeing the construction progress are invited to attend a public open house at the school from 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 30.
