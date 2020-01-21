Youth survey finds Reedsburg students report vaping, consuming alcohol at higher than surrounding schools

Teenage students at the School District of Reedsburg reported vaping and consuming alcohol at a higher rate than surrounding middle and high schools in the state according to results from the youth behavior survey conducted during the 2018-19 school year.
Director of Data Analysis & Staff Development Mark Olson shared data from the survey at the school boards Jan. 20 meeting. Students vaping rates were 16% at the middle school level and 27% at the high school level compared to 10% at surrounding CESA 5 middle schools and 21% at surrounding CESA 5 high schools. About 45% of students at Reedsburg Area High School reported consuming alcohol in the past 30 days compared to 32% at other CESA 5 high schools while 22% of Webb Middle School students reported consuming alcohol in the same timeframe compared to 14% with other CESA 5 middle schools.
IN DEPTH: Educators concerned rise of teens' new 'nicotine of choice' is undoing decades of anti-smoking work
The survey also found the percentage of students who reported seriously contemplating suicide in the past 12 months was 22% for students at Webb Middle School and 21% at Reedsburg Area High School compared to 21% for surrounding CESA 5 middle schools and 17% of CESA 5 high schools. About 52% of students at Webb Middle School reported spending at least three hours per day on a digital device for non-educational reasons compared to the average 55% of CESA 5 middle schools while the high school reported 51% compared to 46% of CESA 5 high schools.
Percentage of students at Webb Middle School and Reedsburg Area High School who felt safe at school always or most of the time matched CESA 5 schools at about 80%, Olson said. Students who reported being bullied at school or online Olson said the data on bullying was “right on average” with the rest of the CESA 5 schools with 41% of Webb Middle School students and 31% of Reedsburg Area High School students answering “yes” compared to 42% of CESA 5 middle schools and 30% of CESA 5 high schools.
The youth behavior survey is a national survey offered every two years conducted by the Center for Disease Control to monitor risky behavior among middle and high school teenage students, Olson said. The Department of Public Instruction also compiles the average results from other CESA 5 schools, he said. Twenty-six of the 53 public CESA 5 high schools and 23 of the 69 CESA 5 middle schools participated in the survey.
Olson said the data is given to the school districts counselors to use for school programs to address risky behavior and used by the school district and outside agencies to secure grant funding.
Leftover referendum money
You have free articles remaining.
Board Member Neal Pulvermacher said the $32 million referendum money approved in 2017 to build Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, construct a transportation facility at Webb Middle School and add safe and secure entrances had a balance of $1.8 million at the end of 2019, excluding any other balances that hadn’t been paid yet.
Pulvermacher said the board will probably want to use the leftover money by the end of the calendar year or invest it at a rate of what the school district borrowed the funds at. The district’s investment income was about $550,000 during the building phase of the projects and expects the leftover balance to grow slightly during the calendar year, Pulvermacher said.
“We obviously have projects that we can utilize there and those are things we’ll have to look to moving forward,” Pulvermacher said.
Open enrollment
No open enrollment space was granted in cross categorical special education for grades 1-2 at Pineview Elementary School and grades 3-4 at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School for the 2020-2021 school year. Director of Pupil Services Jeff Bindl said the reason was due to already high numbers within the program.
He anticipated space will be available for Kindergarten, 4K and 5th grade for special education open enrollment should anyone wish to apply, he said.
Other business
The board unanimously approved extending its mowing contract with D-Mark Landscape Contractor through 2024. Total costs per year is $80,918.58 per year, including $15,673.98 for mowing Reedsburg Area High Schools sports fields and $65,244.60 per year for mowing Reedsburg Area High School, Webb Middle School and its sports fields, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, South and Westside Elementary Schools.
The board unanimously approved the Reedsburg Area High School Jazz Ensemble’s March trip to University of Minnesota Duluth.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.