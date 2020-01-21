Youth survey finds Reedsburg students report vaping, consuming alcohol at higher than surrounding schools

Percentage of students at Webb Middle School and Reedsburg Area High School who felt safe at school always or most of the time matched CESA 5 schools at about 80%, Olson said. Students who reported being bullied at school or online Olson said the data on bullying was “right on average” with the rest of the CESA 5 schools with 41% of Webb Middle School students and 31% of Reedsburg Area High School students answering “yes” compared to 42% of CESA 5 middle schools and 30% of CESA 5 high schools.

The youth behavior survey is a national survey offered every two years conducted by the Center for Disease Control to monitor risky behavior among middle and high school teenage students, Olson said. The Department of Public Instruction also compiles the average results from other CESA 5 schools, he said. Twenty-six of the 53 public CESA 5 high schools and 23 of the 69 CESA 5 middle schools participated in the survey.

Olson said the data is given to the school districts counselors to use for school programs to address risky behavior and used by the school district and outside agencies to secure grant funding.

Leftover referendum money

