Chicago area native Jake Ekdahl will be moving from the Sauk Prairie Eagle to Agri-View in Madison, Nov. 4. Ekdahl began working at Capital Newspapers in October, 2017, as the Juneau County Star-Times reporter in Mauston before moving to Sauk City to report for the Sauk Prairie Eagle. He wrote articles on topics ranging from city government, crime, business, real estate, elections and human interest.
“I’m looking forward to learning the world of agriculture journalism and delivering detailed content to readers who value it,” Ekdahl said. “Journalism has been a long time passion of mine, and I hope to communicate that through my time with Agri-View.”
Originally from Aurora, Illinois, Ekdahl studied Justice and Public Policy at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon before going on to earn a graduate degree in journalism from Depaul University in Chicago. During his time in college, he freelanced for several publications including the Evanston Roundtable, Windy City Times, Wisconsin Gazette, Inside Publications, 14 East Magazine and the Chicago Gazette.
Ekdahl will continue to live in Sauk City, and plans to be a more active participant in the community now that he will no longer be covering the area as a reporter.
Agri-View is Wisconsin’s leading agricultural newspaper. The publication focuses on livestock, dairy, crops and general agriculture.
“I’ve always loved writing and storytelling in general,” Ekdahl said. “I’m new to agriculture, but so far I’ve been quite charmed by the people I’ve met and their stories. I’m very excited to step into this role and share Agri-View with the world.”
During his free time Ekdahl enjoys spending time with loved ones, reading, podcasts, cooking, trying new foods and playing online games with friends. Reach Jake Ekdahl on Twitter at @Jakeaekdahl or contact him at 608-697-6353 and jekdahl@wiscnews.com.
