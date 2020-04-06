Election delay may derail Dodge County clerks’ efforts

As of Monday afternoon, workers were setting up polling places assuming that the election will move forward.

"We are continuing to prepare is if the election will be held tomorrow and will adjust as necessary after tomorrow," said Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker.

She said the the absentee process has gone smoothly, with 950 ballots received so far out of 1,200 requests, and the city was working with the post office. Decker said there have been very few complaints of ballots being delayed or not received.

Beaver Dam City Clerk Zak Bloom said the city is also following the advice from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to proceed as if the election is happening on Tuesday. He said the city has heard from numerous citizens that their absentee ballots have not arrived and that the city has also seen delays in receiving mail, with some coming in ten days after being marked as leaving Milwaukee for processing.

Gibson reported that National Guard members are responding to each county, volunteering to help wherever they might be needed. That includes everything from making sure that voters are safe to working the polls themselves.