Election delay may derail Dodge County clerks’ efforts

Dealing with the COVID-19 threat to a safe election has been overwhelming for all the workers who prepare for and man the polls. Governor Tony Evers’ executive order to postpone the election to June 9, and/or provide absentee ballots for every eligible voter, compounds those challenges.
“It’s a nightmare,” said Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson. “I’m sick of the uncertainty of it all. There have been a lot of long nights.”
Gibson has been gathering information online and networking with other clerks to insure a successful outcome.
“I have no choice but to ask the poll workers to report as planned,” Gibson said. “We don’t want to have people show up and have no one there to work. It’s not so bad in the townships where they’ll only have three to five poll workers, but in the City of Beaver Dam they’ve got 25 people or more to manage. I don’t know what else to do other than plan like it’s going to happen.”
Clerks around the state have been preparing for the election by erecting protective panels, marking lines of social distance and providing face masks for workers. While those set-ups may vary from place to place, everyone is taking some action to prevent close contact.
Evers’ move also presumes that the pandemic will be over by June.
“When we talked about this to corporation counsel (Kim Nass), we asked when he was going to move the election to,” Gibson said. “We don’t know when it will be better. When he was talking about a day in May I thought, ‘That isn’t very long.’ I hope it would be better by June 9 but my goodness, we don’t know.”
As of Monday afternoon, workers were setting up polling places assuming that the election will move forward.
"We are continuing to prepare is if the election will be held tomorrow and will adjust as necessary after tomorrow," said Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker.
She said the the absentee process has gone smoothly, with 950 ballots received so far out of 1,200 requests, and the city was working with the post office. Decker said there have been very few complaints of ballots being delayed or not received.
Beaver Dam City Clerk Zak Bloom said the city is also following the advice from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to proceed as if the election is happening on Tuesday. He said the city has heard from numerous citizens that their absentee ballots have not arrived and that the city has also seen delays in receiving mail, with some coming in ten days after being marked as leaving Milwaukee for processing.
Gibson reported that National Guard members are responding to each county, volunteering to help wherever they might be needed. That includes everything from making sure that voters are safe to working the polls themselves.
“This all came down over the weekend and I’ve been learning about how they can help ever since,” Gibson said. “Seventeen or 18 people showed up here today, and they are being sent to the communities where they are needed. They’ve all been trained by the Election Commission and are qualified to handle whatever they might be needed for – whether it’s working the polls, or sanitizing the place or opening doors, or limiting the number of people inside. They’ll help wherever they’re needed... I’m very impressed with them. They’re all very professional. I’m very glad they’re here.”
She expected to hear a final ruling before the end of the day.
Judy Johnsen, Beaver Dam, has worked as a poll worker and had organized an effort to collect cloth face masks for the poll workers in Beaver Dam.
“This should have been done weeks ago, not waiting until the day before the election,” Johnsen said. “I am sure that the workers that are scheduled will have their hands full counting absentee ballots if that is going to be acceptable at this time. Unfortunately, common sense is not bountiful in government in Wisconsin. They preach stay at home, but you can go out to vote. This was a good move, almost too little too late. Beaver Dam is fortunate to have great poll workers. Keep them safe.”
Absentee ballots have been popular in Dodge County. There have been 16,767 requests for absentee ballots in Dodge County with 10,952 absentee ballots already returned to the county, according to the Wisconsin Election Commission. The 2016 presidential election saw Dodge County request 5,174 absentee ballots.
Waupun City Clerk Angie Hull is ready, regardless of what the final ruling might be.
"We're planning to go ahead," Hull said. "Some of the poll workers that have been with us for a number of years have declined due to the health threat, but we've been very fortunate to have many people step up. We're getting a lot of help from the Waupun High School seniors and other adults as well... We'll all have to stay tuned as they say."
