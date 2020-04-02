Election will go on, record number of absentee ballots already submitted in Dodge County

“The lady who dropped off the masks did take some fabric last night, but otherwise the tote is full,” Johnsen said. “I have more fabric to place in the box when this is gone. It seems as if people are donating to the hospitals and medical fields which is good, but we still need to remember poll workers and patients needing to be transported to the hospital.”

Johnsen said anyone who wants to assist in making the masks can pick up fabric from her porch.

The city of Mayville already had 1,130 requests as of last Thursday. Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker said there will be no changes from the past how the absentee ballots are processed.

On Tuesday, Decker said there will be many safety procedures implemented as well as the normal election protocols.

“We will be sanitizing booths, tables and surfaces frequently,” Decker said. “Pens will only be used by one voter and then placed in a bucket for sanitizing. Photo ID will still need to be provided, but election officials will not touch the IDs. IDs will be placed on the table for review. “

A six foot distance between workers and voters would be appreciated, Decker said.