Election will go on, record number of absentee ballots already submitted in Dodge County

JUNEAU – The polls might not be as busy for Tuesday's election as they have been in the past after a record number of voters in Dodge County requested absentee ballots.
The requests are up as people heed warnings not to congregate to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Dodge County has 13 people who tested positive for COVID-19 with three who have recovered, according to Dodge County Public Health.
U.S. District Judge William Conley rejected postponing Wisconsin’s election Thursday, but he agreed to extend the time to request an absentee ballot until Friday at 5 p.m. The deadline for the receipt of the absentee ballots was extended to April 13 at 4 p.m. from the traditional Election Day deadline. A number of other states have postponed their primaries to protect voters and poll workers from COVID-19.
As of Thursday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission received 14,769 requests for absentee ballots from Dodge County. The commission sent out 14,482 ballots back to residents in Dodge County and have already had 7,035 ballots returned for the spring election and presidential primary. The 2016 presidential election saw Dodge County request 5,174 absentee ballots, less than the number already returned as of Thursday.
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson sent out a press release March 16 asking for voters to use the absentee process.
“I do know that municipal clerks have been flooded with absentee ballot requests,” Gibson said. “They are working tirelessly trying to get voters their ballot.”
Beaver Dam Deputy City Clerk Tracey Ferron said as of Thursday morning, Beaver Dam had received 3,000 absentee requests.
“For the Spring Primary in February, we had 326 total absentee requests,” Ferron said.
Beaver Dam has made some changes for the polls including moving the voting location for Wards 7, 9, 11, 12 and 13 to The Watermark –Community Center, 209 S. Center St.
Beaver Dam City Clerk Zak Bloom said that the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where the wards were supposed to vote, is closed so the location was changed.
“We will be sanitizing the polls on a routine basis, providing hand sanitizer, and providing gloves and masks for poll workers,” Bloom said.
Judy Johnsen, who normally does work as a poll worker in Beaver Dam, cannot this year, but she decide to help out her fellow poll workers in another way by trying to get cloth masks made for them. Johnsen has a tote of materials that can be used to make the masks on the front step of her residence at 313 Emily Lane in Beaver Dam.
As of Thursday, Johnsen said 14 had been dropped off at her home with 10 still coming from a friend of hers in New Berlin.
“The lady who dropped off the masks did take some fabric last night, but otherwise the tote is full,” Johnsen said. “I have more fabric to place in the box when this is gone. It seems as if people are donating to the hospitals and medical fields which is good, but we still need to remember poll workers and patients needing to be transported to the hospital.”
Johnsen said anyone who wants to assist in making the masks can pick up fabric from her porch.
The city of Mayville already had 1,130 requests as of last Thursday. Mayville City Clerk Sara Decker said there will be no changes from the past how the absentee ballots are processed.
On Tuesday, Decker said there will be many safety procedures implemented as well as the normal election protocols.
“We will be sanitizing booths, tables and surfaces frequently,” Decker said. “Pens will only be used by one voter and then placed in a bucket for sanitizing. Photo ID will still need to be provided, but election officials will not touch the IDs. IDs will be placed on the table for review. “
A six foot distance between workers and voters would be appreciated, Decker said.
“We have built Plexiglas shields to provide a barrier between the voter and the poll worker,” Decker said. “We will be limiting the number of poll workers on that day to limit exposure. We also have a shortage of workers that are available to work on that day. If it is busy we’d encourage voters to wait in their cars or be cognoscente of spacing while waiting in line.”
Booths will be placed as far apart as possible, while still following election standards for the number of booths available, Decker said.
“We ask that voters move through the process as quickly as possible while limiting conversations in the lobby, voting room and the parking lot,” Decker said.
Those still needing a ballot may do so by visiting myvote.wi.gov
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
