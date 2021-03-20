Electrical short causes house fire in Portage

No injuries were reported in a house fire Portage fire officials said was caused by an electrical short early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 6:59 a.m. the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to 617 West Pleasant Street for a report of a house fire, according to a media release from the Portage Fire Department. Upon arrival, Portage Fire reported smoke and fire coming from the exterior doorway with extension into the residence. The resident tried to extinguish the fire and then evacuated.

PFD fire crews were able to extinguish the fire before it extended any farther into the residence. The crews removed the exterior door and siding to gain access to the fire. There was extensive overhaul required to the residence to stop the fire from extending.

Alliant Energy was called to the scene to secure the power. City of Portage Police Department assisted on scene. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was from electrical overheating of combustibles.

PFD wants to remind all residents to check their smoke and CO alarms to be sure they are properly placed in the home and in good working condition. The end of the life for a smoke alarm is 10 years and a CO alarm is 5-7 years depending on manufacturer. Please check the age and replace if necessary. If residents need batteries stop down to the Portage Fire Department.