Elite Catering co-owner Deb Althen wants everyone to know the business is ending on a high note.
A retirement of sorts has been welcomed by both Deb and her husband, Mike Althen, who have been serving meals in the Baraboo area for more than 25 years and catering events big and small for nearly 24, all while supporting communities groups focused on providing aid to children and elderly residents.
“There was a lot of sadness,” Deb said. “A lot of people who recognized all of the fundraising stuff we’ve done in the community, that we won’t be doing a lot of that stuff anymore, at least associated with food.”
Mike said their giving ranged greatly, from The Kids Ranch and Hospice House to the Boys & Girls Club, Baraboo Optimists Club and People Helping People. Deb Althen said they helped open Community Christian School of Baraboo as well.
“It was always for a cause,” Mike Althen said.
Their catering jobs varied greatly from hog roasts and cookouts to gourmet dinners. For 14 seasons, Elite worked at the North Freedom dinner trains. The Althens also provided food during Wisconsin Dells boat tours, weddings and eight seasons of fish fry at Devil’s Lake.
It began with a restaurant, The Oaks Dining and Spirits on Lake Wisconsin, which the couple began in 1993. They operated the casual and fine dining establishment for five years. While running the successful restaurant, they branched into catering. They even recall shaking the hand of former Gov. Tommy Thompson after winning a “Restaurateur of the Year” award. A decision by the bank that held their mortgage to sell the building for the development of condominiums ended their time at the lake, but it didn’t stifle their determination to run their own business.
Deb Althen, a Wisconsin Dells native, had previously helped to open a lingerie store in Madison. So, she returned to her background and began Moonlight Specialties in May 1996 at the mini mall in Baraboo. Elite Catering was set up at 648 W. Mulberry St. and Moonlight was moved to the front of the building in 1999 while the catering business operated out of the back.
Mike said the couple purchased the nearby storage unit complex in 2002 and bought the bakery in 2007. By 2013, Deb knew they were expanding beyond what they wanted to handle.
“I said, ‘Enough, I don’t want 45 employees anymore and wedding cakes on top of it,” Deb Althen said. “‘Let’s go back to the basics.’”
They sold the bakery and ended Moonlight, focusing on catering and renting out storage units. During the quarter of a century they ran multiple endeavors, the Althens accrued numerous supplies. Since they ended all work through Elite on June 30, they have been sorting through dishware, cooking items and an assortment of pieces used to run their businesses throughout the years.
“As we transitioned from one to the other and you’re staying busy, things got put in the attic and into the storage unit and everything else,” Deb Althen said, noting that items have been rediscovered as they have been looking throughout the building.
She even found some gift boxes in original packaging and two mannequins which had not been previously sold when Moonlight officially ended.
The business will be sold in parts, allowing area restaurants to gain supplies in the same way Mike said they had acquired utensils, dishware and other essentials. Grafe Auction, based in Spring Valley, Minnesota, will be overseeing each of the more than 600 sale lots the Althens had counted as of Tuesday. Mike said Elite has provided concessions for events held by the company for nearly 20 years.
Closure of the business is a quasi-retirement for Mike, who said he will be glad to reduce his weekly work hours from over 80 to the generally expected 40 hours.
A Manitowoc native, he plans to teach food science at Manitowoc Lincoln High School in the fall. He will move to the Manitowoc area for a year by himself “to see how the job shakes out” and if it is a successful change, Deb plans to join him and possibly work from home. They both agree having an average work week will be a welcome change. Though it may be a shift requiring some adjustment, like having the weekends free, something neither has experienced more than once in the last 25 years, Deb said.
“It’ll be a big change,” she said.
