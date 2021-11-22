 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elk shot illegally in Columbia County
0 Comments
alert top story

Elk shot illegally in Columbia County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elk

Photos of the wild elk seen in Portage were posted on social media this week.

 Nichole Eastman

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.

The state Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Columbia County about 7 a.m. Saturday, which was 30 minutes after the official start of deer hunting. The elk was seized as evidence.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DNR officials said they have a suspect. The department has not said if that person is from Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has a limited elk hunt in the northern elk range, but elk are protected in the rest of the state, including Columbia County.

It's the fourth straight year in which at least one elk has been illegally killed by a gun deer hunter. One one occasion, in 2019, a 41-year-old Mukwonago woman killed two bulls within minutes of each other on private property in Rusk County on the third day of the gun deer season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

First Lady receives the official WH Christmas tree

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gollmar, Jeffrey Ross
Obituaries

Gollmar, Jeffrey Ross

BARABOO—Jeffrey Ross Gollmar, of Baraboo, passed away from natural causes on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at his home. He was the son of Wayne and H…

McNabb, Christopher David
Obituaries

McNabb, Christopher David

BARABOO—Christopher David McNabb, name meaning beloved bearer of Christ, was born to John C. McNabb and Rikki L. (Cady) McNabb on Jan. 4, 1977…

Lauhon, Heidi Beth
Obituaries

Lauhon, Heidi Beth

MADISON — Heidi Beth Lauhon, of Madison, Wis., was born on March 23, 1965, and died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on Nov. 16, 2021.

Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"
Obituaries

Kluth, Craig Edward "Tiny"

PORTAGE—Craig Edward “Tiny” Kluth, age 65, of Portage, Wis., died on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, Wis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News