Elks Christmas Baskets continues: Volunteers make annual event a success

Boxes contain a chicken or two, canned goods, a bag of potatoes, celery, onions and carrots, fruit, bread, eggs, butter and more. This year a throw will be included, thanks to generous donors.

Although approximately 475 boxes were distributed in 2019, less than 300 have been requested this year.

“It has gone down for the last two years,” Radig said. “We’re not really sure why so we don’t want to make any assumptions. It’s what it is and well help everybody we can. Whether it’ 500 or 300 we’re going to take care of them.”

The baskets will be delivered to 20 communities, primarily in Dodge County, with a few going a bit past the borders to Oconomowoc, West Bend, Columbus and Waupun. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office organizes the delivery of the food baskets out of town, with the help of Dodge County police departments.

“They help us every year,” said Radig. “Sheriff Dale Schmidt helps us coordinate it all.”

A free meal is usually provided for volunteers and this year boxed lunches will be distributed when the job is done. It all runs smoothly thanks to years of experience and improvements made along the way.