Elks Christmas Baskets continues: Volunteers make annual event a success

Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540’s annual Christmas Food Basket program is now in its 70th year.
Local volunteers will once again come together on the morning of Christmas Eve to assemble and distribute boxes of treats to area families in need.
Rob Radig has taken the lead in organizing the event for the past dozen years, and has been involved with it for the past 14.
“This is what the Elks do,” said Radig. “Our motto is ‘Elks care. Elks share.’ We take care of people. We take care of veterans. We take care of children. Those are our three biggest things. By doing this we are serving the community. We are delivering food baskets to the needy families throughout the entire county, and making sure nobody goes hungry for the holidays. That’s our main purpose with this program — to make sure everybody’s holidays are enjoyable.”
Planning starts with a wrap-up meeting in January, but begins in earnest in September
“That’s when we start sending out letters and starting to solicit things,” Radig said.
Some food is donated. Some is purchased by Elks Lodge 1540, largely through donations from community businesses, industries and individuals.
Recipients’ names are referred to the Elks through area churches, schools (through the free and reduced cost meal program), Dodge County Health and Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul, Dodge County Toy Bank and other charitable organizations. Families and individuals that qualify must apply for the gift.
The location for the box assembly once again is Summit Ford, 100 Summit Drive, in Beaver Dam. As containers are completed vehicles are passing through the garage, getting loaded and traveling on to their destinations. Labels matching those on the boxes are handed to drivers who complete the task.
“It’s a pretty quick process really,” said Radig. “Volunteers arrive at 8 a.m. and as soon as things are set up at 8:45 loading begins. Drivers don’t get out of their cars. As soon as they’re loaded they’re off making deliveries. We’re usually finished around 11 a.m.”
Usually 200 or more volunteers are involved. COVID safety protocols are discretionary.
“We’ll have masks and sanitizer on hand,” said Radig. “People may do what they feel comfortable doing. They can make their own choices for their own safety.”
Delivery will be another variable. In the past drivers were required to hand the boxes to recipients. This was done to insure food was placed in a refrigerator for the sake of the perishable products. Last year the door bell was rung and drivers left the packages behind.
“We always ring the bell,” said Radig. “This year we’ll leave it to the drivers whether they want to bring the boxes inside or place them at the door.”
Boxes contain a chicken or two, canned goods, a bag of potatoes, celery, onions and carrots, fruit, bread, eggs, butter and more. This year a throw will be included, thanks to generous donors.
Although approximately 475 boxes were distributed in 2019, less than 300 have been requested this year.
“It has gone down for the last two years,” Radig said. “We’re not really sure why so we don’t want to make any assumptions. It’s what it is and well help everybody we can. Whether it’ 500 or 300 we’re going to take care of them.”
The baskets will be delivered to 20 communities, primarily in Dodge County, with a few going a bit past the borders to Oconomowoc, West Bend, Columbus and Waupun. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office organizes the delivery of the food baskets out of town, with the help of Dodge County police departments.
“They help us every year,” said Radig. “Sheriff Dale Schmidt helps us coordinate it all.”
A free meal is usually provided for volunteers and this year boxed lunches will be distributed when the job is done. It all runs smoothly thanks to years of experience and improvements made along the way.
“Every year we learn new things and maybe change a few things afterward,” said Radig. “When I took it over I was working with people who also did it for years. Probably 80 to 90 percent of our helpers have been here year after year. It’s just another example of the community coming together to get something done.”
Volunteers are always welcome to come and help, as are cash donations at the site. Donations may also be sent to Beaver Dam Elks Christmas Baskets, P.O. Box 96, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
To learn more about the Elks, go to elks.org.