ELKS LODGE LUNCH
Health officials have reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Wisconsin Dells strip club.
JUNEAU – Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger knew he was sentencing a former police officer during a very trying time in U.S. hi…
A Portage man is dead after a crash between a motorized bicycle and a motorcycle Sunday near Briggsville, according to information released by…
Beaver Dam will be “beavering away” with activities next Friday and Saturday, as an alliance of civic groups, businesses and participants hold…
Animal complaint — At 12:10 p.m. Friday, a caller reported an ongoing issue with a loose dog in the 200 block of Gilmore Avenue. The owner was…
During a time of uncertainty, one local couple chose to move ahead with their wedding, although it was different than originally planned.
A 29-year-old Illinois man is charged with six felonies after he allegedly stole money and guns from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio.
An organization is being established to commemorate the young life of a Beaver Dam Middle School student and football player.
The Columbus Police Department is requesting help to identify those responsible for thefts from vehicles that occurred in the city the late ev…
A Chicago man stopped for speeding in Juneau County allegedly had MDMA pills, marijuana, and human urine in his vehicle.