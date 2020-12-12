Elks prep for annual food basket event: Distribution a go with COVID safety in mind

Elks will again be pulling Santa’s sleigh as the annual Christmas Food Basket event is held on the morning of Christmas Eve.
Trucks and vans will take the place of the sleigh. Volunteers will take the place of elves. Boxes will take the place of baskets. The head elf will be Rob Radig, who has taken the lead in organizing the event for the past 11 years, and has been involved with it for the past 13.
The program itself has been operating for the past 69 years.
Planning starts with a wrap-up meeting in January, but begins in earnest in September
“That’s when we start sending out letters and starting to solicit stuff,” Radig said. “We don’t start collecting food items until December, which we store in the old Pick N Save building thanks to the Knaup family (Clarence and Clancy).”
The location once again is Summit Ford, 100 Summit Drive, in Beaver Dam. Starting at 8 a.m. food from nearby locations will be gathered for distribution. Volunteers will work on an assembly line filling the containers with a chicken or two, canned goods, a bag of potatoes, celery, onions and carrots, fruit, bread, eggs, butter and more.
Some food is donated. Some is purchased by Elks Lodge 1540, largely through donations from community businesses, industries and individuals.
Recipients’ names are referred to the Elks through area churches, schools (through the free and reduced cost meal program), Dodge County Health and Human Services, St. Vincent de Paul, Dodge County Toy Bank and other charitable organizations. Families and individuals that qualify must apply for the gift.
Although approximately 475 boxes were distributed last year, less than 400 have been requested this year.
“We expected a lot more this year because of COVID,” Radig said. “Also, the application process changed a little because people weren’t able to go places. We’re hoping to have a final number of 400.”
As boxes are completed vehicles are passing through the garage, getting loaded and traveling on to their destinations. Labels matching those on the boxes are handed to drivers who complete the task. Drivers are being asked not to get out of their vehicles during loading – again for COVID safety.
“It’s a pretty quick process really,” said Radig.
Usually 200 or more volunteers are involved, with a relatively small number of them being Elks. This year COVID safety is uppermost in organizers’ minds. To prevent illness spread volunteers will wear masks. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the area.
Another COVID modification is delivery. In the past drivers were required to hand the boxes to recipients. This was done to insure the food was placed in a refrigerator for the sake of the perishable products. This year, although handing each box to a person is preferred, they will be left behind if no one is there.
“Usually somebody’s in the shower or dashed to the store thinking they had plenty of time to get back,” said Radig. “This year we’re assuming families will get the food and that everything will go according to plan. We don’t think it will be a problem.”
Delivery people will also be wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves and others.
The baskets will be delivered to 20 communities, primarily in Dodge County, with a few going a bit past the borders to Oconomowoc, West Bend, Columbus and Waupun. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office organizes the delivery of the food baskets out of town, with the help of Dodge County police departments.
Once again hats will be included in the boxes; gifts from a knitting group that used to meet at The Watermark but now largely works from the knitters’ homes.
Boxes are usually assembled and ready for the last round of delivery around 11 a.m. — seldom as late as noon. A free meal is usually provided for volunteers, but has been cancelled this year due to COVID 19. Boxed lunches will be distributed instead and will be eaten at home.
Radig is confident that this year’s event will run smoothly, despite the challenges of COVID.
“Every year we learn new things and maybe change a few things afterward,” said Radig. “When I took it over I was working with people who also did it for years. Tom Stebbins, who passed away recently, worked at this event since he was a kid. More recently he worked coordinating car loading and getting boxes out the door. Now his daughter has stepped up and is taking over for him. She told me, ‘I won’t be as loud as him, but I’ll get the stuff in the cars.’”
He added, “Probably 80 to 90 percent of our helpers have been here year after year after. It’s just another example of the community coming together to get something done.”
Volunteers are always welcome to come and help, as are cash donations at the site. Donations may be sent to Beaver Dam Elks Christmas baskets, P.O. Box 96, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
