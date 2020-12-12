Elks prep for annual food basket event: Distribution a go with COVID safety in mind

“Usually somebody’s in the shower or dashed to the store thinking they had plenty of time to get back,” said Radig. “This year we’re assuming families will get the food and that everything will go according to plan. We don’t think it will be a problem.”

Delivery people will also be wearing masks and gloves to protect themselves and others.

The baskets will be delivered to 20 communities, primarily in Dodge County, with a few going a bit past the borders to Oconomowoc, West Bend, Columbus and Waupun. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office organizes the delivery of the food baskets out of town, with the help of Dodge County police departments.

Once again hats will be included in the boxes; gifts from a knitting group that used to meet at The Watermark but now largely works from the knitters’ homes.

Boxes are usually assembled and ready for the last round of delivery around 11 a.m. — seldom as late as noon. A free meal is usually provided for volunteers, but has been cancelled this year due to COVID 19. Boxed lunches will be distributed instead and will be eaten at home.

Radig is confident that this year’s event will run smoothly, despite the challenges of COVID.