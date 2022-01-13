Elm Street, increased tourism revenue part of 2022 Dells plans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Dells Director of Public Works Chris Tollaksen wants to ensure the completion of the Elm Street Plaza as well as reconstruct Race Street in 2022. He also said the city will be doing some sewage system work in the area of Soul of The River.

Leute said Soul of The River is going to be an exhibit park built along the Riverwalk in the Dells. He also said he and his group are aiming to have the project done in time for the tourist season and are working on the last fundraising efforts for it. Construction plans and artwork for the project are completed, according to Leute.

“It’s to honor the permanency of the Wisconsin River and tell the story of people from the area who love the river, who have worked as boat captains and basically anyone who is deeply connected to the river,” Leute said.

Curley and Lucke’s go-kart and miniature golf attraction will feature fully electric go-karts and the track will run above the miniature golf course, according to Curley and his and Lucke’s initial proposal. The go-kart track is going to have a game format which Curley likened to video game Mario Kart.