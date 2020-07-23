Elroy Eagle Scout candidate working to install benches for community project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ethan Howe, a Life Scout with Troop 88 based out of the Elroy United Methodist Church in Elroy, is working to become the first Boy Scout in the troop in decades to earn his Eagle Scout rank.

“I’ll be the first one in the troop since my dad,” Howe said. “He’s about 40 now.”

Howe, 17, has been involved in scouting for 11 years, starting in the first grade with Cub Scout Troop 288. He has worked his way up through the ranks, and is currently near the end of his time in scouting. Scouts age out at 18.

To earn the Eagle Scout rank, Howe has already completed several requirements, like earning at least 21 merit badges and serving in a leadership position within the troop. One of the final requirements is completion of an Eagle Scout project, a service project he must plan, develop and lead to give back to the community.

“Lifetime opportunities and experiences helping the community have been very rewarding as a Scout,” Howe said. “Currently I am working with the city of Elroy on a community improvement project to earn my Eagle Scout rank.”

Howe is hoping to raise about $4,500 to install five benches on a proposed walkway along the Baraboo River in Elroy’s Schultz Park. Each of the six-foot benches cost about $800 plus taxes and shipping.