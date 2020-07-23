Elroy Eagle Scout candidate working to install benches for community project

Ethan Howe, a Life Scout with Troop 88 based out of the Elroy United Methodist Church in Elroy, is working to become the first Boy Scout in the troop in decades to earn his Eagle Scout rank.
“I’ll be the first one in the troop since my dad,” Howe said. “He’s about 40 now.”
Howe, 17, has been involved in scouting for 11 years, starting in the first grade with Cub Scout Troop 288. He has worked his way up through the ranks, and is currently near the end of his time in scouting. Scouts age out at 18.
To earn the Eagle Scout rank, Howe has already completed several requirements, like earning at least 21 merit badges and serving in a leadership position within the troop. One of the final requirements is completion of an Eagle Scout project, a service project he must plan, develop and lead to give back to the community.
“Lifetime opportunities and experiences helping the community have been very rewarding as a Scout,” Howe said. “Currently I am working with the city of Elroy on a community improvement project to earn my Eagle Scout rank.”
Howe is hoping to raise about $4,500 to install five benches on a proposed walkway along the Baraboo River in Elroy’s Schultz Park. Each of the six-foot benches cost about $800 plus taxes and shipping.
He is working on the project in conjunction with the Department of Natural Resources, with the walking trail part of Phase II of the Baraboo River Corridor Plan. His hope is to make the trail more handicap accessible, along with providing an area for those utilizing the trail to rest.
Although the walking trail portion of the project will not be finished until after he ages out of scouting, Howe has had discussions with officials to store the benches at Schultz Park until the trail is finished and they are ready to install the benches.
For more information, contact Howe at 608-853-0241 or email ethanhowe123@gmail.com. To donate, send a check made out to Elroy United Methodist Church, 125 Royall Ave, Elroy, using the memo line Bench Project or Eagle Project.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.