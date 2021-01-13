Elroy man arrested for THC, bail jumping after posting videos discussing pipe bombs and Baraboo arson threat

An Elroy man was arrested by police in October after allegedly posting several videos on Facebook Live where he talked about making pipe bombs, threatened to “burn down half of Baraboo,” warned officers if they showed up at his house he would “take a swing at them,” and was smoking marijuana.
Quinton Josett, 35, of Elroy is charged with felonies bail jumping and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the bail jumping charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the THC charge.
Josett has several open cases against him, including this case in Juneau County, a case in Columbia County for felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor third operating while intoxicated offense, and a Sauk County case for felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery with a domestic abuse modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:50 p.m. Oct. 24, Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched to a residence in Elroy upon request of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check on Quinton Josett.
When Wegmueller arrived with another deputy, Josett was hesitant to let them inside. Josett said he was “just expressing himself online” after going through a break-up, dealing with work and the pandemic. Wegmueller expressed concerns that Josett might be suicidal, but Josett denied feeling suicidal. Asked if he had been drinking, Josett stated he had not been drinking.
Wegmueller arranged for Josett to speak with someone from the after hour’s crisis hotline and stayed while Josett spoke with the representative.
A short time later Dispatch contacted Wegmueller and stated they had received another call about Josett. Wegmueller spoke with the reporting party, who stated they had watched Josett on Facebook Live drinking and smoking marijuana, and that Josett had threatened suicide and other people. During the video, Josett spoke about making pipe bombs, and that Josett had said he would commit suicide after he “took care of his unfinished business.”
Wegmueller was able to watch three videos Josett had put online the same evening. During the videos Josett was drinking hard alcohol out of a bottle and smoking marijuana, which he got out of a glass jar he showed on the videos.
In one of the videos, Josett discussed the visit from law enforcement and stated that if any other law enforcement came to his residence he would “take a swing at them.” Josett threatened his ex-girlfriend and said he would “burn down half of Baraboo.” On video, Josett stated his plans were premeditated arson.
Wegmueller and another deputy returned to Josett’s residence at about 11:54 p.m. Josett opened the door and let them inside, where Wegmueller explained they had a warrant issued for Josett’s arrest. According to Wegmueller, Josett appeared “much more out of it” than in the previous encounter.
Upon searching Josett, Wegmueller found a small glass pipe with burnt residue inside it, and on the floor in plain site was a jar containing a leafy green substance. Wegmueller recognized the jar from the video Josett made.
Josett was transported to the Juneau County Jail without incident. A test of the substance in the jar tested positive for THC and weighed 23 grams.
Josett is scheduled for an adjourned initial appearance April 14 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.