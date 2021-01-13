Elroy man arrested for THC, bail jumping after posting videos discussing pipe bombs and Baraboo arson threat

An Elroy man was arrested by police in October after allegedly posting several videos on Facebook Live where he talked about making pipe bombs, threatened to “burn down half of Baraboo,” warned officers if they showed up at his house he would “take a swing at them,” and was smoking marijuana.

Quinton Josett, 35, of Elroy is charged with felonies bail jumping and possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the bail jumping charge and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, on the THC charge.

Josett has several open cases against him, including this case in Juneau County, a case in Columbia County for felony possession of THC and a misdemeanor third operating while intoxicated offense, and a Sauk County case for felony bail jumping and misdemeanor battery with a domestic abuse modifier.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 9:50 p.m. Oct. 24, Deputy Justin Wegmueller was dispatched to a residence in Elroy upon request of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office for a welfare check on Quinton Josett.