Elroy water rates to increase 16%

Average residential water customers in Elroy will have their rates increased by 16% or, approximately $6 per month, according to an order issued Nov. 10 by the Public Service Commission.
Residential customers currently paying $36.19 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $42.00 for the same volume when the new rates take effect as early as they can be publicly posted.
A call to City Administrator Carole Brown about the effective date of the new rates and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the water utility’s finances was not returned by deadline.
Rates for commercial, multi-family, industrial and public entity customers will also increase between 11.44% and 19%, depending on customer category. The PSC order included a customary advisory that the percentage increase to any individual customer may not equal the overall increase in that customer class but would depend on the customer’s usage.
The utility received a 3% rate increase in 2018 and a 37% increase in February 2014. Prior to 2014, the utility hadn’t filed a comprehensive rate request since 1997, according to the PSC.
The utility has been in the black in each of the past four years, earning a $97,608 net income in 2016, which increased to $130,068 last year and was projected at $91,810 this year.
Utility annual revenue has remained fairly stable averaging approximately $440,000 in the past four years while the annual costs to pump, treat, store and distribute water have remain level at about $340,000. Employee pension and maintenance expense have declined in recent years.
Depreciation and payments in lieu of taxes are among the largest increases in the utility’s expenses.
The 2014 rate increase authorized the utility to earn 5% rate of return on the value of its infrastructure investment, but the rate of return was estimated to fall to 3.2% this year prompting the utility to file for rate increase in April, according to its rate application.
The PSC granted the 4.9% rate of return the utility requested, finding that it was adequate to keep the utility financially viable for the long term. Elroy’s water bills are above the state average for other similar-sized utilities, according to the PSC order.
The new rates will increase annual revenue by $48,560 to $491,144 and after total expenses of $350,774, the utility is projected to earn a $140,370 net income, according to the PSC order.
