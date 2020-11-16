Elroy water rates to increase 16%

Average residential water customers in Elroy will have their rates increased by 16% or, approximately $6 per month, according to an order issued Nov. 10 by the Public Service Commission.

Residential customers currently paying $36.19 monthly for 3,000 gallons of water will pay $42.00 for the same volume when the new rates take effect as early as they can be publicly posted.

A call to City Administrator Carole Brown about the effective date of the new rates and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the water utility’s finances was not returned by deadline.

Rates for commercial, multi-family, industrial and public entity customers will also increase between 11.44% and 19%, depending on customer category. The PSC order included a customary advisory that the percentage increase to any individual customer may not equal the overall increase in that customer class but would depend on the customer’s usage.

The utility received a 3% rate increase in 2018 and a 37% increase in February 2014. Prior to 2014, the utility hadn’t filed a comprehensive rate request since 1997, according to the PSC.

The utility has been in the black in each of the past four years, earning a $97,608 net income in 2016, which increased to $130,068 last year and was projected at $91,810 this year.