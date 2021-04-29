Elroy woman suing Kraft for alleged fake cheese, tomato sauce in snacks

An Elroy woman is suing Kraft Heinz Food Company for allegedly deceptive packaging, claiming the company misleads purchasers of Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks into believing they are getting real tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese even though the product contains imitation sauce and cheese.

Kaitlyn Huber of Elroy filed the suit in federal court April 25, in which she claims the Chicago, Illinois-based company partakes in “false, deceptive and misleading” advertising. Huber’s lawsuit says the packaging advertises “real” mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce on the packaging, but instead includes a cheese blend and tomato sauce with additives that amounts to an imitation product.

“The absence of ‘REAL’ ‘mozzarella cheese’ is evident from the fine print ingredient list, which specifies that instead of mozzarella cheese, consumers receive a ‘Cheese Blend’ that contains ‘part-skim mozzarella cheese’ and ‘modified food starch,’ the lawsuit reads.

Huber’s suit claims the tomato sauce is also fake, containing ingredients like modified corn starch and methylcellulose.