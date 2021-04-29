 Skip to main content
Elroy woman suing Kraft for alleged fake cheese, tomato sauce in snacks
Elroy woman suing Kraft for alleged fake cheese, tomato sauce in snacks

STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

An Elroy woman is suing Kraft Heinz Food Company for allegedly deceptive packaging, claiming the company misleads purchasers of Bagel Bites Pizza Snacks into believing they are getting real tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese even though the product contains imitation sauce and cheese.

Kaitlyn Huber of Elroy filed the suit in federal court April 25, in which she claims the Chicago, Illinois-based company partakes in “false, deceptive and misleading” advertising. Huber’s lawsuit says the packaging advertises “real” mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce on the packaging, but instead includes a cheese blend and tomato sauce with additives that amounts to an imitation product.

“The absence of ‘REAL’ ‘mozzarella cheese’ is evident from the fine print ingredient list, which specifies that instead of mozzarella cheese, consumers receive a ‘Cheese Blend’ that contains ‘part-skim mozzarella cheese’ and ‘modified food starch,’ the lawsuit reads.

Huber’s suit claims the tomato sauce is also fake, containing ingredients like modified corn starch and methylcellulose.

“Consumers expect a product claiming to contain ‘Tomato Sauce’ will contain tomatoes in a puree or paste form, and seasonings. However, the front label representation of ‘Tomato Sauce’ is false, deceptive and misleading because this ingredient contains non-tomato extenders and thickeners,” the suit says.

Documents filed in court claim both the sauce and cheese used on the product are less nutritious than the “real” products, and that the company is misleading its customers by emphasizing aspects of the packaging that are allegedly false.

Huber’s lawsuit is filed in Madison and seeks class-action status on behalf of anyone who bought the bites in Wisconsin. She is seeking a jury trial and asking the court to make Kraft Heinz Food Company correct its packaging and pay for unspecified damages.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

