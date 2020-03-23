Emergency personnel in Baraboo and Portage adjust for COVID-19

They will call before non-emergency interactions and will meet with residents outside, Klafke wrote.

Protocol effective Friday provided by Murphy outlines similar operational plans. The lobby to the Portage Police Department will be open, but residents are encouraged to call rather than stop by and to phone ahead if they need to visit the department. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a fever, should avoid going into the building.

Murphy said Monday the police department plans to operate as usual, but limit public access to ensure officers remain healthy as the safety risks posed by COVID-19 remain throughout the general public. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there are five cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Columbia County. Sauk County has three as of Monday.

Other Portage city departments have adjusted their services. The Parks and Recreation Department has closed to the public and all activities have been canceled through April 10. Murphy said the city is adhering to state mandates and suspending all disconnections for non-payment of utilities, though he added that there are currently no delinquent accounts. Residents should avoid visiting the department and instead pay bills online. Municipal Court dates through April have been canceled and rescheduled. The Portage Enterprise Center has also been closed to the public.