Emergency room director in Waupun vaccinated for COVID-19

“Agnesian HealthCare and SSM Health are prepared to vaccinate as many of our health care team members as soon as possible to protect them from this deadly disease so they can continue to be able to care for our patients,” said Mohammad Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Vice President of Pharmacy Services and Health Research.

“We do not anticipate any of the COVID-19 vaccines will be widely available to our patients and the general public until spring 2021 or later,” Kharbat said. “As production of the vaccines increases to the point of being widely available to the public, we will be sure to communicate that information to our patients and the communities we serve.”

Until and after COVID-19 vaccines are broadly available, the CDC continues to recommend that people take all the necessary precautions to prevent getting or spreading COVID-19:

• Stay home when you have symptoms.

• Do not gather with others outside your immediate household. If you must, wear a mask and stay at least six feet apart.

• Practice good hand hygiene, washing for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing thoroughly and rinsing completely.

The combination of a vaccine and these prevention measures will help us in our eventual return to normal.