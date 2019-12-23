Emergency training helps former Baraboo firefighter save a life

When Hansen started cutting the sole limb, he said the saw “kicked back” and cut him past the chaps on the inside of his leg. Hansen immediately knew the injury was serious. The Mukwonago native has been working in the field since 1991 and had only had maybe two shallow cuts during that time. He said he remembers the sequence of events every day, “just like it was yesterday, or even this morning.”

“I was scared to death,” Hansen said. “I’d never cut myself that bad. Ever. Not near that bad or that deep. I knew it was bad right away.”

After seeing Hansen's condition, Robinson helped him lie down. He was shaken, recalling a conversation the pair had shared that morning about Hansen’s children and his wife. It was a foreign feeling to suddenly have to deal with a medical emergency outside of the usual parameters of EMT work.

“When it’s your job, you can separate from it,” Robinson said. “You kind of have to put up those blocks to help the people you need to help without those emotions.”

Though he wasn’t prepared to deal with a life threatening wound that day, Robinson began the steps.

“As soon as I got to him, it just went right back to the training,” Robinson said. “It’s just muscle memory at that point.”