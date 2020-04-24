Endeavor man allegedly drove into Divine Savior entrance because he was upset about dog

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 70-year-old Endeavor man is accused of driving a pickup truck into the main entrance of Divine Savior Hospital because he was upset about his dog being taken away from him.

Raymond W. Wade was charged April 3 in Columbia County Circuit Court with a fifth offense of operating while intoxicated and criminal damage to property, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a medical facility, disorderly conduct and bail jumping. and with violating the state's emergency "safer at home" order in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a misdemeanor.

Wade faces more than a decade in prison and tens of thousands of dollars in fines if convicted of all the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Portage police officers were dispatched to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage at 1:15 a.m., April 2.

When an officer arrived, he saw an orange Ford F-250 crashed through the first set of doors and into the second set of doors. The officer saw a man being confronted by hospital staff while acting aggressively.

The officer recognized Wade, who had previously been arrested at the hospital. Following the first arrest, Wade's dog had been taken to Columbia County Humane Society.