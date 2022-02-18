Enright announces candidacy for Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court

Kelly Enright announced her candidacy for the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court for the November election.

The position was held by Lynn Hron for the last 19 years. Hron will step down May 3.

Enright has been in the Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court’s office for 13 years and is currently chief deputy clerk of court.

“Kelly Enright has been a valuable part of my office and has the experience and knowledge necessary for this position. She will ensure that users of the court system continue to receive professional and effective service. I am pleased to endorse Kelly Enright for Dodge County Clerk of Circuit Court," Hron said.

Enright and her husband Chad, who is a captain with Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, have two daughters Abby and Molly.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She was previously employed in the banking industry and worked her way up to branch manager.

“Having management experience in the past gives me a great foundation to perform the duties of Clerk of Court. Many of the Clerk of Court’s duties entail management of the 11 staff members who work in the office,” she said.

She is a member of the Dodge County Republican Party and will run as a Republican in the fall election.

“The reason I am running for Clerk of Court is because I truly care about the office and understand how important it is to do things right when dealing with matters that are extremely important to the legal system and to the people who use the courts. There are many stakeholders in the justice system and they all deserve respectful, efficient and fiscally responsible service from the clerk’s office. I sincerely believe that I can provide the leadership necessary to assure that the Dodge County Clerk of Court’s office provides that level of service,” she said.