Entire Juneau County Board up for election in spring

District 17 Supervisor

Represents the town of Lemonweir Wards 1 and 4.

Steven Thomas is running for re-election. Thomas is running unopposed.

District 18 SupervisorRepresents the town of Marion Ward 1, the town of Lemonweir Ward 2, the town of Germantown Ward 3, and the town of Lisbon Ward 2.

Timothy Cottingham is running for re-election. Cottingham is running unopposed.

District 19 SupervisorRepresents the town of Lemonweir Ward 3, the town of Seven Mile Creek Ward 1, and the town of Summit Ward 1.

Edmund Wafle is running for re-election. Wafle is running unopposed.

District 20 SupervisorRepresents the town of Lyndon Ward 2, the town of Kildare Ward 1, and the village of Lyndon Station Ward 1.

Ken Schneider is not running for re-election in District 20, as he has moved into District 3 and is running in that district. James Ryczek is running for election. Ryczek is running unopposed.

District 21 Supervisor

Represents the town of Lyndon Wards 1 and 3, the town of Seven Mile Creek Ward 2, and the city of Wisconsin Dells Ward 7.