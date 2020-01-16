Entire Juneau County Board up for election in spring

The entire Juneau County Board of Supervisors is up for election on April 7, 2020. Supervisors are county officers and are elected for two-year terms.
District 1 Supervisor
Represents the city of Mauston Wards 6 and 7.
Jerry Niles is running for re-election. Niles is running unopposed.
District 2 Supervisor
Represents the city of Mauston Wards 1 and 2.
Michael Kelley is running for re-election. Kelley is running unopposed.
District 3 Supervisor
Represents the city of Mauston Wards 4 and 5.
James Koca is not running for re-election. Ken Schneider, currently serving as supervisor in District 20, and Steve Leavitt, currently serving on the Mauston Common Council, are running for election.
District 4 Supervisor
Represents the city of Mauston Ward 3 and town of Lindina Ward 1.
Alan Peterson is running for re-election. Peterson is running unopposed.
District 5 Supervisor
Represents the town of Wonewoc Ward 1 and the city of Wonewoc Ward 1.
Joe Lally is running for re-election. Lally is running unopposed.
District 6 Supervisor
Represents the town of Plymouth Ward 1, the town of Wonewoc Ward 2, the city of Elroy Ward 4, and the village of Union Center Ward 1.
Tim Hartford is running for re-election. Hartford is running unopposed.
District 7 Supervisor
Represents the city of Elroy Wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7.
Chris Zindorf is running for re-election. Zindorf is running unopposed.
District 8 Supervisor
Represents the town of Fountain Ward 1, the town of Lisbon Wards 1 and 3, and the village of Hustler Ward 1.
John Wenum is running for re-election. Wenum is running unopposed.
District 9 Supervisor
Represents the town of Orange Ward 1, the village of Camp Douglas Ward 1, and the town of Fountain Ward 2.
Orville Robinson is running for re-election. Robinson is running unopposed.
District 10 SupervisorRepresents the town of Armenia Ward 1, the town of Cutler Ward 1, the town of Finley Ward 1, and the town of Kingston Ward 1.
James Parrett is running for re-election. Parrett is running unopposed.
District 11 Supervisor
Represents the village of Necedah Ward 1, and the town of Necedah Ward 1.
Jack Jasinski is running for re-election. Jasinki is running unopposed.
District 12 SupervisorRepresents the town of Necedah Wards 1 and 2.
Scott Wilhorn is running for re-election. Wilhorn is running unopposed.
District 13 SupervisorRepresents the town of Clearfield Wards 1 and 2, and the town of Necedah Ward 3.
Ray Zipperer is running for re-election. Zipperer is running unopposed.
District 14 SupervisorRepresents the city of New Lisbon Wards 1, 2, 3, and 5.
Lynn Willard is running for re-election. Willard is running unopposed.
District 15 SupervisorRepresents the city of New Lisbon Wards 4, 6, and 7.
Roy Granger is running for re-election. Granger is running unopposed.
District 16 SupervisorRepresents the town of Germantown Wards 1 and 2.
Ray Feldman is running for re-election. Feldman is running unopposed.
District 17 Supervisor
Represents the town of Lemonweir Wards 1 and 4.
Steven Thomas is running for re-election. Thomas is running unopposed.
District 18 SupervisorRepresents the town of Marion Ward 1, the town of Lemonweir Ward 2, the town of Germantown Ward 3, and the town of Lisbon Ward 2.
Timothy Cottingham is running for re-election. Cottingham is running unopposed.
District 19 SupervisorRepresents the town of Lemonweir Ward 3, the town of Seven Mile Creek Ward 1, and the town of Summit Ward 1.
Edmund Wafle is running for re-election. Wafle is running unopposed.
District 20 SupervisorRepresents the town of Lyndon Ward 2, the town of Kildare Ward 1, and the village of Lyndon Station Ward 1.
Ken Schneider is not running for re-election in District 20, as he has moved into District 3 and is running in that district. James Ryczek is running for election. Ryczek is running unopposed.
District 21 Supervisor
Represents the town of Lyndon Wards 1 and 3, the town of Seven Mile Creek Ward 2, and the city of Wisconsin Dells Ward 7.
Rodney Seamans is running for re-election. Seamans is running unopposed.
For more information on the Juneau County Board of Supervisors election, call the county clerk at 608-847-9300.
