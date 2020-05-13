Annual state park passes available for purchase online for first time

For the first time ever, annual state park passes are available for purchase online.
The new option, announced Wednesday, is meant to “accommodate the high demand for state park stickers and to encourage Wisconsinites to visit the state’s beautiful array of public land,” according to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources news release.
The DNR requires park visitors to have a sticker for admission. However, stickers have only been available for purchase with a credit card by phone since 34 state properties reopened May 1 after they were closed in April due to crowds, the resulting health concerns, litter and vandalism during a period when admission fees were lifted.
Park passes can now also be purchased from YourPassNow, a digital marketplace developed in cooperation with the National Park Service, at yourpassnow.com/ParkPass/wi.
They should arrive by mail within 30 days of purchase. Until then, park visitors can print a copy of their receipt to display on the driver’s side dashboard of their vehicle to serve as admission. If you did not receive a receipt the same day of your purchase, email: WIParks.Store@wisconsin.gov.
An annual pass, which is valid through Dec. 31, costs $28 for a Wisconsin resident and $13 for a Wisconsin senior 65 or older, while non-residents have to pay $38. Stickers cannot currently be purchased at DNR properties and should be purchased in advance of visiting a state park.
Annual state trail passes and reduced-rate annual stickers are not currently available for purchase online but can still be purchased over the phone at 1-888-305-0398.
For more information on purchasing a state park admission sticker, please visit the State Park Admissions webpage at dnr.wi.gov.
