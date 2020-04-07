Baraboo-based crane foundation postpones reopening, cancels annual count amid COVID-19 closure

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With teams across the world, the International Crane Foundation had to adapt to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus much earlier than other Baraboo-based organizations.

The pandemic’s spread led leaders to postpone the wildlife center’s grand opening, planned for this summer to reveal the results of a $10.4 million renovation project.

No staff members had to travel to the U.S. when travel restrictions were put in place, but ICF President and CEO Rich Beilfuss said one of ICF’s wetland ecologists who lives in Zambia was in Belgium studying for his doctorate when European countries started to close their borders.

“Things just happened so fast,” he said. “We did get him back home to his home in Zambia, but within about a day of our being able to transport him, so it was really, really close.”

Now that isolation measures are easing in China, the team is “just breathing fresh air” after more than two months of heavy confinement, Beilfuss said. The team is offering advice to their colleagues in Baraboo and Africa on how to get through stay-at-home orders that started in Wisconsin on March 25.

“There’s a burst of excitement and energy about doing field work now for the wild cranes and wetlands in China,” Beilfuss said.