Baraboo climate change action group takes 'modest' step with LED light bulbs

Through the discount, 73 people in the Baraboo area ordered 1,562 LED bulbs, according to a Powered Up Baraboo news release. The release estimated those bulbs will save almost 98,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of emissions from 14 cars.

The nonprofit also worked with Habitat for Humanity to donate 300 bulbs to the Baraboo Food Pantry for distribution to people in need, according to Powered Up Baraboo board member Judy Spring. Board Co-President Marianne Cotter said the group is “excited to be working with such great local groups.”

Wernecke said replacing an inefficient bulb with an LED is a “modest way to reduce energy use,” but people can increase the impact by replacing more bulbs through programs that offer LEDs for free, such as one through Focus on Energy. Powered Up also offered information on other low- or no-cost energy-saving programs.

“Our work of promoting renewable energy and sustainable practices is about a bunch of small actions we all can take together,” Cotter said. “It’s doing what we can where we are and encouraging others to conserve resources and protect the earth. Saving money and saving energy -- it’s a win-win.”