Baraboo climate change action group takes 'modest' step with LED light bulbs

A Baraboo nonprofit group dedicated to mitigating the effects of climate change completed the first phase of a project to reduce household energy use, despite the roadblocks imposed by a pandemic soon after the group’s creation.
Powered Up Baraboo, which held its first public meeting in December and runs on volunteer efforts, partnered with statewide program Focus on Energy to offer discounted LED light bulbs to Baraboo area residents for two weeks in May, in addition to informing them how to get free bulbs. LEDs use at least 75% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
“It’s a starting point, but it’s better than sitting at home,” said David Wernecke, a Powered Up Baraboo board member who coordinated the project.
He said the organization’s plans largely were put on hold for safety reasons once COVID-19 reached Wisconsin. Much of the work its four action groups had begun hinged on meeting in person.
“A couple of the members, including me, decided to do something that we thought we could pull off without endangering anyone, and that’s where the LED projects came up,” he said.
Focus on Energy offered $10 kits, including one consisting of an LED desk lamp and 11 other LED bulbs of various wattages, which were promoted on social media and through word of mouth, Wernecke said.
Through the discount, 73 people in the Baraboo area ordered 1,562 LED bulbs, according to a Powered Up Baraboo news release. The release estimated those bulbs will save almost 98,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity each year and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by the equivalent of emissions from 14 cars.
The nonprofit also worked with Habitat for Humanity to donate 300 bulbs to the Baraboo Food Pantry for distribution to people in need, according to Powered Up Baraboo board member Judy Spring. Board Co-President Marianne Cotter said the group is “excited to be working with such great local groups.”
Wernecke said replacing an inefficient bulb with an LED is a “modest way to reduce energy use,” but people can increase the impact by replacing more bulbs through programs that offer LEDs for free, such as one through Focus on Energy. Powered Up also offered information on other low- or no-cost energy-saving programs.
“Our work of promoting renewable energy and sustainable practices is about a bunch of small actions we all can take together,” Cotter said. “It’s doing what we can where we are and encouraging others to conserve resources and protect the earth. Saving money and saving energy -- it’s a win-win.”
Switching one incandescent bulb to an LED will save a resident more than $10 on their annual energy costs, Wernecke said. If the discounted LEDs all replace incandescent bulbs that were used for an average of three hours per day, they will save participants a combined total of more than $8,000 per year, according to the release.
“For some of the families -- or many of the families -- in our area, every little bit of money they don’t spend on one thing allows them to weather the storm,” Wernecke said. In addition to taking action on climate change, helping people reduce their cost of living is part of Powered Up Baraboo’s mission, he added.
Cotter said once in-person programs are safe again, the group will offer a presentation on regenerative agriculture. But while COVID-19 continues to make such events a risky venture, Powered Up is working on growing its list of supporters through its Facebook group, website and email newsletter, and is “being creative about finding new avenues for advocacy,” she said. It also has started talking with local officials about putting sustainable practices in place at the city level.
