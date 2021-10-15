Baraboo public schools continue enrollment decline but lose fewer students to other options

Overall enrollment in the Baraboo School District dipped again this year despite fewer residents opting to homeschool or enroll their students elsewhere.

The district is still losing more students than it’s gaining through open enrollment, but that gap narrowed slightly in the 2021-22 school year, according to Business Services Director Yvette Updike. She gave a report to the school board Monday on the annual September student count.

The report showed the number of students coming to Baraboo from other districts increased by just three this September (103) compared to last year. However, the number of resident students enrolling out of the district dropped from a high of 206 in 2020 to 191, close to what the district saw before the coronavirus pandemic. The number open enrolling out was 195 in 2019 and 170 in 2018.

“We’re a little low on this, which ... actually is a good thing for the district,” Updike said.

She said enrollment numbers will continue to fluctuate throughout the school year.

Total enrollment as of September was 2,881, down by 16 from the same time last year and 142 from the year before. Enrollment has dropped by more than 5% since 2018.

