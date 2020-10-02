Baraboo resident fights wildfire in Colorado, uses experience to help promote 'good fire' at home

After working 16-hour days for 14 days straight, Klima returned to Wisconsin Sept. 21.

“I take those skills and I come back and help teach that locally,” Klima said. “We try to put on classes locally to get more people certified, work with local fire departments to try to work with them on the wildland side of firefighting and not just structural, and just try to increase the amount of good fire ... in Wisconsin.”

Known as prescribed burns, those “good fires” typically remain low to the ground and are low intensity. They benefit some ecosystems by recycling nutrients back into the soil and reduce the chances of uncontrolled wildfires, Klima said.

He said the Nature Conservancy works with its various partners -- the state Department of Natural Resources, other conservation groups and local landowners -- to increase the area regularly burned. Studies have shown that based on this region’s history, millions of acres should be burned each year through prescribed fires, he said, adding that Wisconsin is “nowhere near that.”

Jed Meunier, a fire ecologist with the state DNR, does “historical fire reconstructions” to research how frequently lands burned, to what extent and during what season over the last 300-500 years. This area of Wisconsin burned frequently, he said.