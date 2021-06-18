Baraboo’s Crane City resumes captive breeding program after a year on pause

Wampanoag, a chick that hatched May 12 at Crane City, added to that number. Whooping crane pair Sunflower and Alec laid two eggs this year at Zoo New England’s Stone Zoo in Massachusetts, which contacted Boardman, the species survival plan coordinator for whooping cranes. The zoo is one of the program’s exhibit locations but doesn’t hatch or raise the birds, Boardman said, so ICF identified alternative homes for them.

“There’s a lot of logistical details that have to get worked out in placing eggs, and we actually have a weekly call -- and sometimes more than that -- across all the breeding centers just to update everybody on who’s laying what eggs and who’s where, so that we can identify these homes for birds,” she said.

One went to Baraboo, the other to Virginia, she said.

While egg transfers are common for ICF, this was Stone Zoo’s first successful one, though Sunflower and Alec have laid fertile eggs in the past, according to Kim Allen, a lead zookeeper there. In a statement to the News Republic, she said she flew to Wisconsin with the egg in a portable, temperature-controlled incubator which she monitored throughout the flight.