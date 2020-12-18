Blue-green algae bloom forms in Devil’s Lake but toxin levels low

He sampled it again on Dec. 1. Taken where algae had by then concentrated along the south shore, the sample was tested for four common toxins, three of which were not found. The fourth, microcystin, was detected at a “very low level,” known as the level of quantification, which is the lowest point it can be detected in the lab, Lathrop said. He noted the level of toxin was more than 15 times lower than the Environmental Protection Agency’s health limit, meaning it would be considered safe for swimming, even for children.

“One would easily conclude that the water was not a health concern at the time of sampling for any people swimming, which they weren’t because the water was cold, or for any dogs that might come up and drink the water,” he said.

Gina LaLiberte, statewide algal blooms coordinator for the DNR, said for such a concentrated sample of blue-green algae, the very low toxin levels are “good news.” The tests found two species of cyanobacteria.

Causes

LaLiberte said she thinks the blooms were the result of natural processes from an unusually warm fall and the high level of nutrients in Devil’s Lake.

