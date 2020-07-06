Camping for groups of up to 50 to open next week at Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake despite rising cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state Department of Natural Resources will open group campsites that allow 50 people or fewer starting Monday, despite rising COVID-19 cases and continued issues with overcrowding at some state parks, though a DNR official suggested the decision may be revisited this week.

“We are going to be looking at all of the things that happen this week and still making that determination (on whether to allow group camping) for next week,” said Missy VanLanduyt, DNR recreation partnership section chief.

She said the move, which would open sites at 27 state properties, including Mirror Lake and Devil’s Lake state parks in Sauk County, is part of phase two of the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Campsites that can hold more than 50 people will remain closed, VanLanduyt said, “because we don’t feel like we could regulate” keeping them to 50 campers.

“We know with the pandemic that this is a fluid situation and that the dial can turn both ways, and so we’re not making blanket ‘forge ahead’ decisions,” VanLanduyt said.

The health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers remain the DNR’s “highest priority,” she said, adding that the agency is making decisions in conjunction with the state Department of Health Services and the governor’s office.