Camping for groups of up to 50 to open next week at Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake despite rising cases

The state Department of Natural Resources will open group campsites that allow 50 people or fewer starting Monday, despite rising COVID-19 cases and continued issues with overcrowding at some state parks, though a DNR official suggested the decision may be revisited this week.
“We are going to be looking at all of the things that happen this week and still making that determination (on whether to allow group camping) for next week,” said Missy VanLanduyt, DNR recreation partnership section chief.
She said the move, which would open sites at 27 state properties, including Mirror Lake and Devil’s Lake state parks in Sauk County, is part of phase two of the state’s Badger Bounce Back plan. Campsites that can hold more than 50 people will remain closed, VanLanduyt said, “because we don’t feel like we could regulate” keeping them to 50 campers.
“We know with the pandemic that this is a fluid situation and that the dial can turn both ways, and so we’re not making blanket ‘forge ahead’ decisions,” VanLanduyt said.
The health and safety of visitors, staff and volunteers remain the DNR’s “highest priority,” she said, adding that the agency is making decisions in conjunction with the state Department of Health Services and the governor’s office.
Reservations are required for group camping and can be made by calling 1-888-947-2757 or visiting wisconsin.goingtocamp.com. Along with group camping, limited special events with up to 50 people will be allowed starting Monday, according to the DNR. Enclosed shelters and amphitheaters remain closed.
COVID-19 stats
All but 11 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties were classified by the state Health Department as having medium or high COVID-19 activity as of Wednesday based on their case rates and trajectory. Sauk County fell into the medium activity category, while four neighboring counties -- Columbia, Dane, Iowa and Juneau -- were considered high.
Since Wednesday, 14 more people in Sauk County have tested positive for the virus, bringing its total since March to 123. According to the county’s COVID-19 Data Hub, the area failed on at least three of 11 metrics in the 14-day period ending Saturday:
Cases per day: There were 25 new cases, putting the county in the red category and 19 above the green category threshold.
Timeliness of lab reporting: With 63% of lab results received by the public health department within 48 hours of specimen collection, this metric is in the red category. The goal is to have more than 85% of test results within 48 hours.
Community spread: 56% of cases -- 14 out of 25 -- were not linked to a known source case. The green category would require less than 20%.
The metrics are meant to help officials assess Sauk County’s progress in slowing COVID-19.
Outdoor crowding
While health professionals agree that being outdoors lowers one’s risk of catching the virus, the size of the group and the type of interactions still matter. Groups failing to practice social distancing outdoors still see outbreaks. The Wisconsin DHS warns that camping can be unsafe if people are in close proximity or use the same restrooms, picnic areas or trails.
Eight group campsites at Devil’s Lake will open Monday. Seven can accommodate up to 20 people each and one has a maximum capacity of 40. At Mirror Lake, seven sites can hold up to 20 people each.
Overcrowding at Devil’s Lake near Baraboo has continued to be an issue this summer even as the DNR imposes capacity restrictions by blocking vehicles from entering the park when parking lots reach a predetermined limit. VanLanduyt said those restrictions haven’t been effective because visitors park outside and walk in, a problem she said is only preventable by a full property closure because then anyone entering could be cited. As the state’s most popular park, it has one of the biggest issues with walk-ins, she added.
“It’s been very difficult with Devil’s Lake because we do put the capacity closures in place and the people continue to walk in, and ... it’s much more difficult there to social distance, and we see more crowding in places because people are not adhering to the property closure,” VanLanduyt said.
If people congregate in large groups, wardens and property staff remind them to social distance, but only eight wardens on average patrol on a weekend day at the park and another 18 staff members work there each day in various shifts, according to VanLanduyt.
DNR data shows Devil’s Lake had more than 650,000 visitors in July 2017.
Rule-breaking
Even the two state natural areas that remain closed nearby -- Pewits Nest and Parfrey’s Glen -- face issues with people ignoring the DNR’s rules. Lt. Eric Van Den Heuvel said over the last 30 days, the Sauk County Sheriff's Department has fielded 30 calls about activity at Pewits Nest and three calls about Devil’s Lake. Deputies have issued two citations at each of the natural areas and had eight vehicles towed at Pewits Nest over the same period.
Just last weekend, the temporary fence blocking vehicles from parking at Pewits Nest was taken down and a vehicle parked in the lot. According to a dispatch entry, a DNR warden cited the owners when they returned to their vehicle, Van Den Heuvel said.
These problems occur on weekdays and weekends alike, he said.
“It’s kind of whenever. This weekend actually didn’t have as many, but I don’t know if that’s because we were busy with other calls or people weren’t there,” he said, adding, “The DNR has signed a lot of those neighboring roads for no parking, so I think that’s really helped clear up some of the issues around Devil’s Lake. Now we’re still left with Pewits Nest -- that’s still closed and people still want to visit it.”
VanLanduyt said the natural areas remain closed because they are too small and confining with a single entry/exit point to social distance effectively.
“We do have a considerable number of people going into those closed areas on the weekends … The longer that remains a safety issue, the longer those will be closed,” she said.
Potential outbreaks
If DNR staff test positive for COVID-19, the agency has protocols in place that include disinfection procedures, VanLanduyt said.
But she wasn’t certain what would happen if an outbreak is linked to a state park or group campground.
“I think we’d have to assess the situation and see what tools we had,” she said, adding that the DNR would likely follow the same protocols and recommendations from DHS. Closing a property could be among the considerations.
“I wouldn’t take any solutions off the table.”
