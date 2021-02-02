Columbia power plant to close by 2025, ending coal-fired power in Portage

A spokesman for WPSC's parent company, WEC Energy Group, said the retirement "is the next step in our plan to build a bright, sustainable future as we invest in renewable energy projects in Wisconsin and reduce emissions by 70% by 2030.”

In just over 12 months, Wisconsin utilities have announced plans to shutter four coal plants, putting Wisconsin utilities on track to retire more than half the state’s remaining 5,846 megawatts of coal-fired capacity over the next five years. Those same utilities already closed six coal plants with a combined capacity of 2,300 megawatts since 2015.

Columbia is the state’s third largest electricity generator but second-biggest source of carbon dioxide, emitting more than 5.8 million tons in 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Jeff Ripp, director of regulatory affairs for Alliant, said the potential for future carbon regulation under the Biden administration did not factor into the decision, which was based solely on current economic and regulatory factors.

“This decision is driven by what’s best for our customers,” Ripp said.