Conservation-themed films to be showcased Saturday in second Conserve Sauk Film Fest

The second-ever Conserve Sauk Film Festival is returning this weekend to showcase 20 conservation-themed films in a single day, while Baraboo’s downtown theater is lining up more movies and events throughout November.
Justine Bula, a steering committee member and the education coordinator for Sauk County Land Resources and Environment, said the festival will feature both short and feature-length films that offer insight into environmental challenges and potential solutions relevant to local residents. Topics range from food and agriculture to recreation and forestry.
“We’re just really hopeful that people will enjoy being able to come back,” she said. “This is our first big event since COVID, so we’re really excited to try and get everyone back together and talk in person. … It’s something that we’re hoping will keep going.”
One 10-minute film premiering at Saturday’s event highlights a familiar waterway for locals: “Running Free: The Baraboo River Restoration Story” commemorates the 20th anniversary of the removal of the Linen Mill Dam. Descriptions of each of the films and a full schedule are available at conservesaukfilmfest.org.
Bula said she’s particularly excited to see “Gather,” a new documentary about Indigenous peoples’ connection to the land and to food, and “Livestock on the Land,” which showcases rotational grazing and other conservation management practices used by farmers in Iowa.
“We see a lot of similarities between those practices in Iowa, as well as what’s happening around our area with our farmers, so it’s really well done and it looks like a phenomenal film, so I’m very excited to see those,” she said.
Bula said attendees are welcome to drop in at any time during the daylong festival, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County campus. Though free to attend, organizers are requiring attendees to pre-register via go.uwplatt.edu/conservefilmfest.
Introduced in 2019, the Conserve Sauk Film Fest drew about 220 people in its first year, Bula said. She’s hoping to see at least 100 this year, but noted that with COVID-19 concerns, organizers tried to space out the various movie screenings and discussions to prevent overcrowding. Unlike last time, the festival is not hosting a film contest this year.
While in campus buildings, attendees are required to wear masks that cover both the nose and mouth.
Attendees will be able to participate in facilitated discussions on the films and their themes, see live presentations from local and regional experts and connect with local conservation and environmental organizations, including representatives from the Friends of the Baraboo River, the UW-Extension and the International Crane Foundation, according to a UW-Baraboo news release.
“We think it’s really valuable to try and get people together to have conversations around these topics,” Bula said. “Whether it’s trying to find solutions or celebrating success with efforts that have been made so far, it’s really important to keep having these discussions.”
Assistant Professor David Olson, who teaches biology and serves on the organizing committee, said he’s glad the campus is hosting the festival again, according to the news release.
“Our campus is in such a beautiful spot in the Baraboo hills, I think it’s the perfect setting to learn so much about conservation, exploration, restoration, education, and all the important work and care for the land and environment that people are doing around the world,” he said. “It will be a wonderful day to share with everyone who comes.”
Popcorn will not be offered on-site this year, but attendees can show their film festival ticket at the Baraboo Popcorn Company downtown to receive a 20% discount -- a donation the company offered -- Bula said. The campus’ Bluffview Cafe will be open Saturday for lunch.
The event is funded through grants and sponsorships from the groups involved in organizing it -- the Sauk County Land Resources & Environment Department, the Baraboo public library, the International Crane Foundation, Sauk County Conservation Alliance and UW-Baraboo -- and from The Nature Conservancy, the Aldo Leopold Foundation and the Baraboo Range Preservation Association.
More upcoming events
Also Saturday, the Al. Ringling Theatre in Baraboo will show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m.
In live entertainment this month, the historic theater is bringing Mulberry Street, a Billy Joel tribute band, to its stage at 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Three musical groups -- Wisconsin-based Old Soul Society, bluegrass and American folk group High & Rising and special guest duo Beautiful Buzz -- will perform together at 7 p.m. Nov. 27.
Madison Brass Band will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, organized with help from UW-Baraboo professor emeritus Jerry Stitch, according to the theater website.
Other upcoming movie screenings at the Al. theater include:
- “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at 7 p.m. Nov. 12
- “The Year Without a Santa Claus” (free) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20, after the Holiday Light Parade
- “Home Alone” at 7 p.m. Dec. 3
- “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at 2 p.m. Dec. 18
- “It's a Wonderful Life” at 7 p.m. Dec. 22
- “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation” at 7 p.m. Dec. 23
- “Die Hard” at 7 p.m. Dec. 30
Tickets, available at alringling.org or at the box office one hour prior to the show, are required for all but “The Year Without a Santa Claus” and the Madison Brass Band concert. Shannon Hill, marketing director, said the holiday movies are being sponsored by local businesses Johnsen Insurance, Bravo Dance Center, Soule Law Firm LLC and the Powell-Martinson-Krueger families.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.