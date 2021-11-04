Conservation-themed films to be showcased Saturday in second Conserve Sauk Film Fest

Introduced in 2019, the Conserve Sauk Film Fest drew about 220 people in its first year, Bula said. She’s hoping to see at least 100 this year, but noted that with COVID-19 concerns, organizers tried to space out the various movie screenings and discussions to prevent overcrowding. Unlike last time, the festival is not hosting a film contest this year.

While in campus buildings, attendees are required to wear masks that cover both the nose and mouth.

Attendees will be able to participate in facilitated discussions on the films and their themes, see live presentations from local and regional experts and connect with local conservation and environmental organizations, including representatives from the Friends of the Baraboo River, the UW-Extension and the International Crane Foundation, according to a UW-Baraboo news release.

“We think it’s really valuable to try and get people together to have conversations around these topics,” Bula said. “Whether it’s trying to find solutions or celebrating success with efforts that have been made so far, it’s really important to keep having these discussions.”

Assistant Professor David Olson, who teaches biology and serves on the organizing committee, said he’s glad the campus is hosting the festival again, according to the news release.