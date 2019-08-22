ARLINGTON — Farmers and corn seed salespeople received an inside look Wednesday at research into corn diseases taking place at the University of Wisconsin’s Arlington Research Station.
The seminar, hosted by Columbia County’s University of Wisconsin-Extension, examined common diseases that can affect corn and soybean crops at different stages of growth.
Dr. Damon Smith, an associate professor with UW-Madison’s plant pathology department, walked participants through the rural Columbia County cornfields where he has studied corn diseases and different products and timing to treat them.
Smith focused heavily on tar spot, a disease most common in Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The disease was first found in the U.S. in 2015, and severely impacted crops throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest in 2018, causing substantial yield losses.
“When it showed up last year, at tassel timing, everyone looked at it and said, ‘Well it probably won’t be an issue,’” Smith said. “Then we just saw fields die and dry out prematurely.”
According to the Crop Protection Network, tar spot produces small, round black spots on corn leaves when conditions for the disease to populate are good. Conditions in Latin America that allow for tar spot to form are cooler temperatures, about 60 to 70 degrees, with high moisture levels.
The disease also has a high probability of forming when there are at least seven hours or more consecutively of free moisture, like rain or fog. According to the Crop Protection Network's corn disease management publication, conditions in which tar spot prospers in the U.S. still are unknown, however it is believed the warm weather with long periods of rain in the summers of 2015 and 2018 allowed the disease to grow.
“We developed a model for tar spot, we used temperature and relative humidity in that model, and we missed a little in our predictions,” said Smith. “We think where we missed is actually on the irrigation and rain side of things. We have actually run into irrigated environments where tar spot is really bad.”
Smith demonstrated two trial fields at the Arlington research station, one of which focused on fighting tar spot with a variety of fungicides, the other which tracks the impact of a particular fungicide. Using data gathered from the fields, along with five similar test fields across the country, Smith hopes to find a fungicide that works to treat or eliminate tar spot.
“The idea being, if we can delay the onset to after R3 or R4 (growing stages), the hit to yield will be less,” said Smith. “Anything that delays the onset is really critical.”
Smith said crops this year have not been nearly as affected by tar spot as in 2018, but he believes it might be because planting times were pushed back by about a month in spring due to cold and wet weather, and believes there could be significant impacts of tar spot on corn planted later.
Smith will provide data on the effectiveness of the trials at the end of harvest season.
