COVID-19 reduces whooping cranes hatched in captivity, but it can't stop nature

This population of whooping cranes, known as the eastern migratory population, breeds mostly in Wisconsin and migrates to the southeast over winter. By Thompson’s estimate, they number about 82, most of which were raised in captivity and then released. At least 13 of the adults spent their entire lives in the wild, she said.

Due to a partner breeding center shutting down, their total population is lower than in the recent past, when they had reached about 100, Thompson said. But over the last two decades, ICF has “learned a lot about reintroducing whooping cranes,” she said.

“I think on the whole, we’re getting a lot better at kind of knowing what they need,” she said. “We are having some better breeding success. We’re having a lot more chicks hatch in the wild the last five years or so; and now we’re starting to get more of them fledging.”

About 825 whooping cranes exist in the world, descended from 15 that had survived habitat loss and hunters in 1941 and migrated from Canada to Texas.

Biologists are trying to establish two more flocks, including the eastern migratory, to mitigate disaster should anything happen to the original flock, now 500 strong, according to the Associated Press. There are 75 birds based in Louisiana.

Captive breeding program