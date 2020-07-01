COVID-19 reduces whooping cranes hatched in captivity, but it can't stop nature

If it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, George Archibald would be in Mongolia continuing his work abroad for the Baraboo-based conservation organization that he co-founded.
Instead, he’s spending his first summer in years in Baraboo, monitoring a pair of whooping cranes that have nested and laid two eggs, one of which survived, in a nearby marsh. For the last couple of months, Archibald watched the 3-year-old birds -- themselves hatched and raised in captivity -- rear the first wild chick in Sauk County since the endangered species’ population cratered to about 15 total in North America in the 1940s, according to the International Crane Foundation.
“It’s a dream come true for me,” Archibald said of seeing whooping cranes breed naturally in Sauk County. “I came here in 1973 and there weren’t even sandhill cranes around then.”
Sandhills are a common sight and “whoopers” are beginning to rebound. Archibald credits local landowners for caring about wildlife and helping with conservation efforts.
“We’re very grateful to all the farmers, not only here but in other parts of Wisconsin, who protect the whooping cranes,” he said. “They are volunteer conservationists, and so this relationship between the local people and the whooping cranes, I think, is going to be critical today and in the future, because the cranes seem to be breeding much better on private land than on big protected areas, like the national wildlife refuges.”
After watching the parents feed on waste corn and worms in an agricultural field north of Baraboo Monday morning without their colt, Archibald investigated their nest and found no sign of the chick he had last observed just the day before. He guessed that a coyote got it.
Despite the bad news, he sees the young cranes’ “excellent first try at reproduction” as a positive sign for ICF’s conservation efforts in a tough year.
Chicks in the wild
Hillary Thompson, ICF’s North America Program crane analyst, said at least 17 wild whooping crane chicks have hatched in Wisconsin this year, compared to 19 last year and 10 the year before. While this year’s crop is about the same size as last year, they’ve been surviving longer: Roughly 10 of the 17 are still alive and some are close to “fledging,” the stage at which they can begin to fly, she said.
Thompson said the previous record of whooping crane chicks reaching fledging in the Wisconsin wild was six in 2018. Last year, there were only three. Once they can fly, their chance of surviving to adulthood increases greatly.
“There’s been a lot of challenges in our society this year, and I think having all of these whooping cranes doing so well has really given me hope,” Thompson said. “It’s a ray of light in this time for me, so I’m really excited for them. I hope that they continue to do well.”
This population of whooping cranes, known as the eastern migratory population, breeds mostly in Wisconsin and migrates to the southeast over winter. By Thompson’s estimate, they number about 82, most of which were raised in captivity and then released. At least 13 of the adults spent their entire lives in the wild, she said.
Due to a partner breeding center shutting down, their total population is lower than in the recent past, when they had reached about 100, Thompson said. But over the last two decades, ICF has “learned a lot about reintroducing whooping cranes,” she said.
“I think on the whole, we’re getting a lot better at kind of knowing what they need,” she said. “We are having some better breeding success. We’re having a lot more chicks hatch in the wild the last five years or so; and now we’re starting to get more of them fledging.”
About 825 whooping cranes exist in the world, descended from 15 that had survived habitat loss and hunters in 1941 and migrated from Canada to Texas.
Biologists are trying to establish two more flocks, including the eastern migratory, to mitigate disaster should anything happen to the original flock, now 500 strong, according to the Associated Press. There are 75 birds based in Louisiana.
Captive breeding program
While wild birds continue to breed without knowledge of the coronavirus plaguing the world, COVID-19 has drastically reduced the number of whooping cranes released from captive breeding programs this year, according to the Associated Press.
ICF, which would have artificially inseminated six females this year, isn’t producing any chicks. It hatched 11 last year, two of which were reared by cranes while the rest were reared by ICF staff in crane costumes, said aviculturist Kim Boardman.
The number of chicks ICF releases into the wild varies from year to year, Boardman said, estimating between two and five parent-reared whooping cranes have been released in Wisconsin each fall over the last few years. It usually sends about 10 costume-reared chicks to Louisiana for release by a partner program.
When the pandemic first reached Wisconsin in early spring, the International Crane Foundation took a conservative approach to keep staff safe as knowledge of the new virus was limited, Boardman said. That meant not hiring any more interns than the two who were already at the Baraboo headquarters, splitting aviculture staff into two teams on a rotating schedule and having other staff, including veterinarians, work remotely most of the time.
The foundation could have continued its breeding program, but decided against it due to concerns about being able to provide chicks with proper care, Boardman said.
“Right off the bat, we kind of knew that chick rearing was going to have to be out of the question,” she said. “We just didn’t have the capacity to be able to raise chicks and to do it successfully.”
She said in a normal year the foundation would also send some of its eggs to other institutions that are part of the whooping crane breeding program. Travel restrictions this spring threw that practice into question.
But Boardman is hoping the reduction in breeding and releasing this year won’t have much of a long-term impact on the species as a whole. Whooping cranes, North America’s tallest birds at 5 feet high, can live for decades.
“For them, change happens over time, so for one or two years to kind of be low, we’re hoping it won’t have a long-term, big impact on the birds,” Boardman said.
Thompson said the impact would be worse if the breeding program was interrupted for multiple consecutive years, noting that the whooping population isn’t large enough to be self-sustaining.
Other impacts of COVID-19
The Baraboo organization hasn’t been able to engage in its usual spring nest monitoring and management, Boardman and Thompson said.
In a normal year, they would have collected eggs from wild whooping crane nests that are likely to be affected by black flies, a pest that typically causes cranes to abandon their nests. Those eggs would then be hatched and raised in captivity before being released again. Thompson said the practice usually results in more chicks, because the birds renest and lay a second clutch.
Without the intervention, they expected to see all of the nests abandoned -- but they didn’t. Boardman said black flies were fewer than normal this year, which could have helped the cranes successfully stay with their clutch. It was a learning opportunity for ICF, Thompson said.
And for their co-founder Archibald, being confined to Wisconsin has allowed him to write a book on ICF’s work in China, check in with supporters and spend time every day studying the three whooping cranes -- the mated pair and the male’s sister -- that returned to the Baraboo area in March.
“This is the first time I’ve been in Wisconsin in June in years, and I’ve loved it,” Archibald said.
100319-bara-news-nepal-cranes-01
100319-bara-news-nepal-cranes-04
100319-bara-news-nepal-cranes-02
100319-bara-news-nepal-cranes-03
093019-port-news-treinen-farm-02
BIG BIRD AT LODI MAZE
093019-port-news-treinen-farm-01
