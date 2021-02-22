Crane foundation prepares 'soft reopening' of renovated Baraboo site in May

She thanked donors, the community, future visitors and other supporters “for loving us and keeping our work alive.”

New site

Unable to pick just one favorite new feature, Smith said the “amazing” visitor center, “stunning” murals and Cranes and Culture area with a fountain of dancing red-crowned cranes are all highlights visitors will enjoy.

“The whole flow of the site is very different now, and it really tells the story of our global work as you walk through it,” Smith said.

People will need to make a reservation ahead of their visit. Smith said ICF is currently working on a reservation system, which will stagger entry times in 15-minute increments to ensure social distancing can be maintained. Masks will be required.

ICF is expecting to be able to accommodate between 150-200 visitors per day this summer, according to spokeswoman Pamela Seelman. Information on how to make a reservation will be shared on its website, savingcranes.org, when plans are finalized.

Before closing for construction, the wildlife center drew up to 20,000 guests each season, including school tours, Seelman said in an email. Its season runs from April 15 through Oct. 31.