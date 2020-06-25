Crane organization delays grand opening of renovated Baraboo headquarters until next spring

To view the celebration or learn more, visit savingcranes.org/lets-whoop-it-up. No advanced registration is required.

The 10-acre-plus site closed in November of 2018 for extensive renovations, including a new welcome center with an expanded gift shop, 10 new crane exhibits with water features, murals and a new “Cranes and Culture area,” according to a news release. It is the only place in the world where guests can see all 15 species of cranes at once.

Smith said construction is just finishing up now, causing a delay in planting prairie plants and grasses, which need time to grow before the birds can be introduced to their new homes. The cranes also need time to acclimate, so the exhibits wouldn’t be ready until September, at which time COVID-19 could be in a second wave. The headquarters would also typically close to the public for the season on Oct. 31.

“So we decided, you know, with the forecast for COVID to potentially come into a second wave this fall, why don’t we just do a grand opening when we can welcome hopefully a lot of people to our site in the spring,” Smith said.

ICF might offer members an in-person preview of the new headquarters this fall, but that depends on the virus’ progression, Smith said.