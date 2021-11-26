'Defenders of Devil's Lake' pushing DNR to consider alternative sites for new building

“They could build the most beautiful, modern building they want in the world and not have to worry about the aesthetics of it not fitting in with the Chateau, the bath house, et cetera -- right? -- and have plenty of extra parking,” she said.

Her goal, she said, is to get the agency to study the location as it develops a new master plan for Devil’s Lake.

Meadowcroft and frequent Devil’s Lake angler Ed Taylor, Baraboo, said they liked Dwyer’s proposed location better than the official one. While he said he doesn’t feel as strongly about the issue as Dwyer does, a building on the north shore would be “an eyesore” and cause more congestion, Taylor said.

The site selection committee dismissed the Ski Hi Road location early in the process partially because it lacks a “sense of being near a special place,” according to the GWWO report, which said it would be “better utilized as overflow parking with shuttles.”