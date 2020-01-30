Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake state parks see increase in attendance and revenue in 2019

Looking ahead

To make coming to the park even more convenient, Schmelzer said the DNR has been developing options for people to purchase park stickers before they arrive.

While Devil’s Lake State Park currently has an automated kiosk at both the south and north shore entrances where visitors can purchase daily or annual passes, visitors have to stop in at a registration station to pick up their annual park stickers. Schmelzer said the agency is working on a new kiosk that will dispense stickers.

“The hope is to have that up and running for this spring/summer season, so I think that would help out when the office is busy or when it’s not open,” he said.

Schmelzer said the snow currently is drawing cross country skiers and snowshoers to the park. The Nature Center offers snowshoes that are free for visitors to borrow, a popular recreational offering, he said. A candlelit hike, sponsored by the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park, will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 on the north shore.

“With the snow and everything, we expect to have a good crowd of people for that, so that’s a nice event for families and other people to come out and enjoy the park in the evening with the candlelit trail,” Schmelzer said. “It’s a neat opportunity.”