Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake, MacKenzie Center among 39 state properties ordered to close Friday

Starting Friday, 39 Wisconsin state parks, forests and recreational areas -- including Devil’s Lake, Mirror Lake near Lake Delton and the MacKenzie Center near Poynette -- will be closed to the public due to “unprecedented crowds, litter, vandalism” and public health concerns, the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.
Gov. Tony Evers directed the DNR to close the properties after several parks marked record attendance last weekend, according to a DNR news release. The agency had recently made parks free in efforts to lower the spread of COVID-19 by preventing visitors from congregating at payment kiosks.
The DNR estimated almost 7,650 people visited Devil's Lake State Park -- the state’s most popular park -- on Saturday and Sunday, while about 2,870 visited Mirror Lake State Park.
Sauk County properties ordered to close are:
- Devil's Lake State Park
- Mirror Lake State Park
- Sauk Prairie State Recreational Area
- Pewits Nest State Natural Area
- Parfrey's Glen State Natural Area
- Dells of The Wisconsin River State Natural Area
- Natural Bridge State Park
- Lower Wisconsin Riverway
In Columbia County, the MacKenzie Center near Poynette and Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area south of Merrimac are closing, as is Rocky Arbor State Park in Juneau County, which is located less than 2 miles northwest of Wisconsin Dells.
Turkey hunters will still be allowed to use the properties they would normally be able to use during the season from April 15 through May 26, according to the release.
“If the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalizes property, more state parks may have to close,” the news release stated.
This story will be updated.
