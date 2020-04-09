Devil's Lake, Mirror Lake, MacKenzie Center among 39 state properties ordered to close Friday

In Columbia County, the MacKenzie Center near Poynette and Gibraltar Rock State Natural Area south of Merrimac are closing, as is Rocky Arbor State Park in Juneau County, which is located less than 2 miles northwest of Wisconsin Dells.

Turkey hunters will still be allowed to use the properties they would normally be able to use during the season from April 15 through May 26, according to the release.

“If the public does not follow social distancing guidelines and vandalizes property, more state parks may have to close,” the news release stated.

This story will be updated.

