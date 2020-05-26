Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo-area state natural areas overflow with cars on holiday weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Devil’s Lake State Park and natural areas near Baraboo proved to be popular Memorial Day weekend destinations this year, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and closures.

Missy VanLanduyt, recreation partnerships section chief with the state Department of Natural Resources, said attendance at both Devil’s Lake and Mirror Lake state parks Saturday and Monday was comparable to last year and above average on Sunday. Specific attendance numbers were not available and are typically tracked by month.

“I think the general input is people were doing OK,” VanLanduyt said about social distancing guidelines. “There were a lot of instances where people were not social distancing and were showing up in large crowds, which, you know, people were then giving gentle reminders to practice social distancing and to be in groups of six or less.

“I think the bigger issue has been litter,” she said. “There’s a considerable amount of litter that people are leaving behind, so that seems to be what the biggest issue was across the board.”

Devil’s Lake enforced capacity restrictions on Sunday by gating entrances, while Mirror Lake did not. Though restrictions vary by property, VanLanduyt said they typically are capped at about 75-80% of a park’s total capacity.