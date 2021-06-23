Devil's Lake State Park land grows by 220 acres

Devil’s Lake hasn’t acquired land since 2014, when it added 20 acres off of Burma Road, according to Brigit Brown, DNR recreation management section chief.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new land, which includes 5 acres of cropland, was appraised at a value about $90,000 more than the purchase price. The DNR plans to pay for it with Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program funds over two fiscal years.

In a phone interview late Wednesday, Lemke said the DNR will submit the land acquisition to the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee in the next week. The JFC then has 14 days to review it; if the committee doesn’t object within that time, it’s approved, he said. If it does, it typically means the committee wants more information, he added.

Once the JFC has reviewed it, it goes to the governor for final approval, Lemke said. The approval process can vary in length, but once approved, the DNR will close the deal within 30-45 days, after which the property would be opened to the public for hiking and other recreational uses, he said. The master planning process will determine whether any trails will be added in the future or other changes made to the land.