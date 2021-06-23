Devil's Lake State Park land grows by 220 acres

Devil’s Lake State Park’s land grew by more than 200 acres Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approved the purchase of 220 acres within the park’s project boundary from Alex and Alma Steuber Family LLC for $1.64 million. It’s the largest piece of privately-owned land inside the park, said Jim Lemke, real estate section chief for the state Department of Natural Resources.
“It is truly a great … potential addition to Devil’s Lake State Park,” Lemke told the board. The meeting was streamed live online. “The land is very usable. It’s beautifully wooded with mature hardwoods and has potential for many different opportunities for public use.”
Located just south and west of the park’s existing public land, it will be accessible from those lands, according to NRB meeting materials. Its western side abuts Highway 12 eight miles north of Prairie du Sac, and its southern edge is bordered by private Ho-Chunk Nation land.
Immediately to its east lies an 80-acre parcel being purchased by The Nature Conservancy using a state grant and “significant private funding,” Lemke said.
“The entirety of the 300 acres will prevent development within the boundaries of the state park and will be open to” hunting, hiking, fishing, trapping and skiing, he said.
Devil’s Lake hasn’t acquired land since 2014, when it added 20 acres off of Burma Road, according to Brigit Brown, DNR recreation management section chief.
The new land, which includes 5 acres of cropland, was appraised at a value about $90,000 more than the purchase price. The DNR plans to pay for it with Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program funds over two fiscal years.
In a phone interview late Wednesday, Lemke said the DNR will submit the land acquisition to the Wisconsin Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee in the next week. The JFC then has 14 days to review it; if the committee doesn’t object within that time, it’s approved, he said. If it does, it typically means the committee wants more information, he added.
Once the JFC has reviewed it, it goes to the governor for final approval, Lemke said. The approval process can vary in length, but once approved, the DNR will close the deal within 30-45 days, after which the property would be opened to the public for hiking and other recreational uses, he said. The master planning process will determine whether any trails will be added in the future or other changes made to the land.
Madison-based law firm Hurley Burish, which was named as the seller’s representative, did not return a phone call requesting comment. Meeting materials indicate the Alex and Alma Steuber family owned the property for more than a century.
Tony Blattler, representing the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, spoke in support of the acquisition Wednesday.
“This piece of land carries on the unique topography that we see around the Baraboo Hills and adds wonderful opportunity for the public to explore and enjoy the additional acreage that will be added to the park,” Blattler said.
Lemke said the Central Sand Hills regional master plan, including Devil’s Lake, is currently under review by the DNR and will be the subject of “numerous public meetings to determine the best use of these 220 acres.” He expects the plan to be presented to the board this year for approval.
Devil’s Lake is Wisconsin’s most popular state park with an estimated 2.5 million visitors per year. At more than 9,400 acres -- prior to the new addition -- the park remains short of the DNR’s goal of 11,050 acres, according to meeting materials. Not including the latest $1.64 million, the state has spent almost $13.4 million on land acquisitions at the park since establishing it in 1911.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.