Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo welcomes new top supervisor

Wisconsin’s most popular state park has a new top supervisor.
Jim Carter, previously Devil’s Lake State Park’s assistant superintendent, took the role of property supervisor late last month after former superintendent Steve Schmelzer left this spring for a higher position with the state Department of Natural Resources.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to lead the management and service teams of the largest and busiest park in the Wisconsin State Park system,” Carter said in a text message to the News Republic.
The Baraboo native officially assumed the role Aug. 31. Missy VanLanduyt, recreation partnership section chief for the state Department of Natural Resources, said Carter filled in as acting superintendent starting in early March, when Schmelzer was promoted to district park supervisor.
Schmelzer, who served as superintendent since 2007, said he filled in as a district park supervisor early this year before accepting the position permanently. He had started his 27-year career at Devil’s Lake as a summer park ranger. His children grew up at the park, he said, but they’ve since moved on, allowing him to expand his options.
Schmelzer has moved on to supervise Wisconsin’s southwest region, which includes Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Green, Lafayette and Grant counties, as well as the Lower Wisconsin Riverway. Even with COVID-19 hampering access in some areas, Schmelzer said the job has allowed him to explore trails and other properties that are new to him but are his responsibility.
“It’s really given me a great opportunity to expand upon my experience and knowledge of all those other properties,” he said.
Schmelzer said Carter’s experience supervising office staff, managing multiple projects at a time and becoming familiar with the landscape over the last two decades make him a better candidate for park superintendent than most. It would be difficult for someone new to fill the position at such a large and busy property, he said.
Devil’s Lake State Park, located just south of Baraboo, drew 2.67 million visitors in 2018 — more than any other state park — according to the DNR.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for Jim, and I’m glad that he got the job,” Schmelzer said.
He said the master planning process for the park is currently ongoing, which Carter “dove” into when he took the position. Schmelzer said he still talks with Carter and still lives in the Baraboo area.
The park has been important to Carter throughout his life, according to a blog post by the Friends of Devil’s Lake State Park. He learned to sail and hunt turkeys at Devil’s Lake, and he met his wife there while they were both working as summer park rangers.
“This park has afforded me some of the greatest recreational memories of my life, and it’s those experiences that I am excited to continue to offer to others,” Carter told the Friends.
Carter was unavailable for an interview Monday but referred the News Republic to the Friends post.
