Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo welcomes new top supervisor

“It’s really given me a great opportunity to expand upon my experience and knowledge of all those other properties,” he said.

Schmelzer said Carter’s experience supervising office staff, managing multiple projects at a time and becoming familiar with the landscape over the last two decades make him a better candidate for park superintendent than most. It would be difficult for someone new to fill the position at such a large and busy property, he said.

Devil’s Lake State Park, located just south of Baraboo, drew 2.67 million visitors in 2018 — more than any other state park — according to the DNR.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Jim, and I’m glad that he got the job,” Schmelzer said.

He said the master planning process for the park is currently ongoing, which Carter “dove” into when he took the position. Schmelzer said he still talks with Carter and still lives in the Baraboo area.