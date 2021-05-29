Devil's Lake State Park offers stunning views, lesson in geologic history

Camping at Devil's Lake

For those looking for a longer stay at Devil's Lake, the park offers three regular campgrounds with a total of 423 sites and nine group campsites that can accommodate a total of 240 campers. All can be reserved at wisconsin.goingtocamp.com or by calling 888-947-2757.

Quartzite campground, a former golf course, is mostly open and grassy, and where many of the largest recreational vehicles end up. Northern Lights campground has a similar layout but is only a half mile from the lake and has two sites for those with disabilities. It's also the oldest campground in the park and opened in 1939 with the help of the Civilian Conservation Corps, which built three of the four bathroom and shower buildings.

Ice Age campground, about a mile from the lake, has only non-electric campsites, is partly wooded and partly open and grassy, has a concession-operated campground store and three sites available for people with disabilities.

There are also concessions buildings on both the north and south shores of the lake that sell food and groceries, basic camping items, ice, firewood, souvenirs, shirts and hats. Both buildings rent rowboats, paddleboats, kayaks and canoes during summer.

The nature center at Devil's Lake, currently closed due to the pandemic, is home to live Wisconsin reptile and amphibian displays, but a new, larger facility is being discussed. During the summer, nature programs are scheduled for every day of the week. Themes include snakes, rocks, spiders, and bats. The downstairs area of the nature center houses historic photographs dating from the late 1800s well into the 20th century.